" I experienced something that you wouldn't wish on anyone which has pretty much shaped the person I am today," Neil confessed. Channel Seven

"One weekend, we're driving home. I was in the driver's seat and Francine was beside me," he recounted, before pausing to compose himself.

"We were hit by a speeding drunk driver running a red light. I woke up in hospital three days later and I asked 'Where's Francine?' Mum said, 'She didn't make it'.

"Frankie was the ultimate spark for me, and that's what I want to get. Nothing less," he added before leaving the table in tears.

Neil and his former love Francine. Channel Seven/Supplied

Megan, one of the women present, reacted by saying: "I don't think anyone could ever have been prepared for that news because 20 years later he's still grieving and hurting and I'm not sure if he'll ever get over that completely."

However, when none of the women approached Neil after his emotional confession, viewers were shocked that none of them attempted to console him.

"How anyone can just sit there and watch someone cry without a rub on the arm or give them a hug...is beyond me! I’d have given you a hug Neil," one fan remarked.

"I agree, kept expecting one of them to appear with a cuddle," someone replied.

Another noted: "I'm in shock that none of the three ladies comforted him after he opened himself up like that he was soooo brave and exposed himself making himself soooo vunerable and real... wowsers where are your hearts ladies or at least gone to see if he was okay??? I was teary but my heart broke more that none of them consoled him, poor Neil he is gorgeous and obviously ready for love but will always hold his 1st love in a special place... May you find and choose wisely Neil you hunk of spunk sweetheart."

"How anyone can just sit there and watch someone cry without a rub on the arm or give them a hug...is beyond me!" Channel Seven

Farmer Neil says he's looking for someone honest, who is a team player and family orientated, and with whom he shares a "spark."

However, there were some people whose opinions mattered greatly before he committed to the show.

“My three kids and Sally, my ex-wife, were the first people I spoke to,” he admitted.

“If they weren’t aligned with the idea and I didn’t have their support, it just wouldn’t have been possible.”