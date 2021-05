Meet Farmer Andrew. Channel Seven

“Is it retail store manager, Ashleigh, 28, community relations manager, Jess, 27 or social worker Rachael, 30?” the first statement teases.

The trailer also teases a successful romance for the sheep farmer, with a smitten Andrew saying, “I came here to do one thing, and I did it. I fell in love.”

There are five country blokes looking for love this year. Channel Seven

While we’re sure we heard similar claims made in last year’s promos, on this account Andrew’s word could very much be gospel.

Per Sydney Confidential, Andrew has reportedly “fallen head over heels with one of the women with whom he has been partnered.”

We can only hope we get a real country love story this year.

