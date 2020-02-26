RELATED: The Moment James Charles Tells Sam Armytage She Has Hooded Eyes

How To Apply Eye Makeup For Hooded Eyes: 10 Great Tips & Tricks

The Upper Lid Should Be Lined Very Thinly

It may be a little tricky to achieve that iconic ‘cat-eye’ look on hooded eyes, but it’s not impossible! Hooded eyes have smaller eyelid space due to the crease hanging over the lid (hence the term ‘hooded’), so it is important to remember to keep your liquid eyeliner thin and as close to the lash line as possible. Applying a thick line takes up more eyelid area and will make the eye look smaller overall.

To achieve the perfect winged liner look on hooded eyes, make sure to keep the tail of the wing short and flicked towards the tail of the brow to lift the eye. Makeup artists recommend felt-tip eyeliner pens for easier control and using a pot of gel-liner with a brush to apply.

Don't Make The 'Hood' Of The Eye Too Dark

You should avoid using an eyeshadow colour that is too dark or you’ll run the risk of making your eyes look too sunken. To avoid this, use a makeup brush to apply the shadow pigment to the upper outer corner of the eyelid and blend it just about halfway across the lid.

Create A Crease Using Double-Sided Eyelid Tape

Eyelid tape is made out of medical-grade adhesive and can be used to create a temporary crease on the upper eyelid. This product has been used for years in the Asian beauty community and is just starting to gain popularity outside of Korea and Japan.

Use Eyeshadow Primer To Avoid Transfer

Hooded eyes are notorious for having colour transfer because of the way the skin sits on itself at the crease of the eye. Applying a thin layer of eye primer on your upper eyelid will help prevent smudging or creasing, and will also provide a smoother canvas for a more defined crease cut. Eyeshadow primer is especially useful for when you’re going for that dark, smokey eyeshadow look.

Choose The Right Makeup Brushes

Using the right brushes is important when it comes to applying makeup on hooded eyes. For the crease cut application, always make sure to use a fluffy brush to apply the pigment onto the outer corner of the eye, and then a blending brush to blend. It is better to use a different brush for each colour so that all the colours don’t end up mixing together and looking muddy.

Add Shadow To The Lower Lash

Applying a bit of shadow to the lower lash will help make the eye look big. Use a dark, matte colour on the outer third portion of the lower lash, and then a brighter colour in the inner corners to help make your eyes pop. Makeup artists recommend using a clean, small blending brush to soften the colours together as you blend.

Use A White Or Nude Eyeliner Pencil

Hooded eyes have a tendency to look smaller than they really are. To counter this, line the waterline and tightline the upper lash with a nude or white pencil liner to make the eyes appear more open and bright.

Best Colour Options – Matte Not Shimmery

When it comes to choosing colours to work with, makeup artists suggest sticking to matte colours. Avoiding placing shimmery eyeshadows on the hood of the upper eyelid because these kinds of shadows reflect light and will make the hood look bigger instead of creating the illusion of a smaller hood and larger upper eyelid.

ALWAYS Use Mascara!

Make sure to curl your lashes with a quality eyelash curler, and apply waterproof mascara for all-day wear. Doing so will help create the appearance of larger eyes and will complete the look.

Don’t Forget Your Brows!

Eyebrows are the frame of the face, and when it comes to hooded eyes the eyebrow shape can really affect the overall look. If the eyebrow tail is too elongated or rounded inwards, it can make hooded eyes look more downturned at the outer corners. Fill in the brows in a natural colour if needed, and make sure to keep the tail of the brow short and slightly flicked outwards to lift the eye.

Final Thoughts

Hooded eye makeup is a little trickier than some other eye shapes, but when done properly your eyeshadow will look amazing! Try these tips and techniques the next time you’re getting ready for the day (or even a special night out) and hopefully you’ll be able to achieve perfect long-lasting makeup on your hooded eyes!

