Sophie Monk to take over from Sonia Kruger as The Voice host Getty

It comes after Sonia, 54, defected to Seven late last year. Her new duties at Nine's rival will include her hosting family reality show Mega Mini Golf, judge Australia’s Got Talent: The Champions, play a role in Seven’s Tokyo Games coverage and possibly play a role in Big Brother, which she previously hosted on Nine.

The former Today Extra star took over as host of The Voice during the fifth season, following the departure of Darren McMullen.

Sophie Monk on Love Island ITV

Former Bachelorette and Bardot singer Sophie is no stranger to hosting duties as the current presenter of Nine's Love Island.

At times, she also steps in to present KIIS 1065 with her friends, Kyle and Jackie O.

The Voice Australia judges for 2020 have also been confirmed. Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and Boy George will return to the hit show.