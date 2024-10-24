  •  
Advertisement
Home Events

WHAT’S ON: Events in Melbourne this November

The last month of Spring!
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Getty

Wondering what’s on in Melbourne in November? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.

Advertisement

WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!

WHAT’S ON IN MELBOURNE: THE BEST EVENTS IN NOVEMBER 2024

(Credits: Getty)

01

Beauty and the Beast The Musical

Until November 24

Where: Her Majesty’s Theatre

Disney’s new production of Beauty and the Beast has arrived at Her Majesty’s Theatre for its highly anticipated Melbourne season. The beloved classic has already shown in Sydney and Brisbane and now it’s Melbourne’s turn! From the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Frozen, the enchanting and timeless tale of Belle and her Beast is one we are all familiar with, however, the musical production brings their story to life.

Tickets are available for as low as $50 (with no additional transaction fee). Those looking for the best value tickets are encouraged to look at mid-week and Sunday evening performances and during school terms.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
(Credits: Getty)

02

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

Select dates all month

Where: Princess Theatre

Featuring more than 20 of her iconic songs, including Simply the Best, Proud Mary and What’s Love Got to Do with It, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is not to be missed! The musical brings the inspiring story of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, to life in an almost three-hour show. Tickets range from $89 to $249 and are expected to sell out quickly…

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
wes anderson exhibition
(Credits: Getty)

03

Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition

All month

Where: 360 Bourke St, Melbourne

Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition is a one-of-a-kind experience through more than 200 of the most “beautiful, idiosyncratic, and interesting places on Earth”, all from the world of Wes Anderson.

The exhibition is said to leave you looking at the world through a different lens…

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
Advertisement
inside the banksy exhibition in melbourne
(Credits: Fever)

04

Banksy Exhibition

All month

Where: The District Docklands

A stunning art exhibition that features over 240 artworks from street artist and political activist Banksy has opened in Melbourne. The exhibition features more than 140 original artworks out of the over 240 on display, such as prints, sculptures, installations, murals, and more. With tickets starting at just $45, you don’t want to miss this one. Learn more here.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
jurassic world melbourne
(Credits: Fever)

05

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

All month

Where: Fever Exhibition and Experience Centre at 62 Dawson Street Brunswick

From newly hatched babies to towering prehistoric dinosaurs brought back to life by the iconic film franchise, this exhibition promises an exhilarating experience for all.

You’ll have the chance to watch the specialist Jurassic World team train raptors, feed herbivores, and manage the formidable Tyrannosaurus Rex. Plus, you’ll discover the fascinating science behind the resurrection of these long-extinct creatures.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
Mind Body Spirit Festival
(Credits: Instagram)

06

Mind Body Spirit Festival

November 15 to 17

Where: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

From 10am to 7pm (10am to 6pm on Sunday), you can explore over 220 exhibitors, enjoy free seminars and performances, book a psychic reading, discover the perfect gift, participate in engaging workshops, and sample delicious health foods. What better way to spend the weekend!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
(Credits: Supplied/Sam Tabone)

07

Dreamskape

All month

Where: The District Docklands

An amazing new Australian-first augmented reality entertainment complex called Dreamskape is coming to Docklands! The new complex will feature six activity zones with over 100 games and 50 immersive experiences. Another cool feature? Dreamskape also has a glassless 3D cinema, where the story unfolds around you. If this cool experience is right up your alley, you’ll be happy to know that this exciting complex is here to stay! Tickets start at $25 per person. Learn more here.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
Advertisement
concert
(Credits: Supplied)

08

Concerts

Various dates

Where: Various live music venues across Sydney

Support the Australian live music industry and attend a concert! Whether you can manage to get your hands on tickets for a big artist or want to support local artists, you can’t beat a live show!

  • Grinspoon | Sydney Coliseum Theatre | November 1 | BUY TICKETS
  • Take That | Qudos Bank Arena | November 7 | BUY TICKETS
  • Kasey Chambers | Sydney Opera House | November 14 | BUY TICKETS
  • Hoodoo Gurus | Anita’s Theatre Thirroul | November 14 | BUY TICKETS
  • San Cisco | Manning Bar | November 15 | BUY TICKETS
  • Pearl Jam and Pixies | Sydney Showground Stadium | November 21 | BUY TICKETS
Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement