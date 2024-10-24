Wondering what’s on in Melbourne in November? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.

WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!

WHAT’S ON IN MELBOURNE: THE BEST EVENTS IN NOVEMBER 2024

(Credits: Getty) 01 Beauty and the Beast The Musical Until November 24 Where: Her Majesty’s Theatre Disney’s new production of Beauty and the Beast has arrived at Her Majesty’s Theatre for its highly anticipated Melbourne season. The beloved classic has already shown in Sydney and Brisbane and now it’s Melbourne’s turn! From the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Frozen, the enchanting and timeless tale of Belle and her Beast is one we are all familiar with, however, the musical production brings their story to life. Tickets are available for as low as $50 (with no additional transaction fee). Those looking for the best value tickets are encouraged to look at mid-week and Sunday evening performances and during school terms. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credits: Getty) 02 TINA – The Tina Turner Musical Select dates all month Where: Princess Theatre Featuring more than 20 of her iconic songs, including Simply the Best, Proud Mary and What’s Love Got to Do with It, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is not to be missed! The musical brings the inspiring story of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, to life in an almost three-hour show. Tickets range from $89 to $249 and are expected to sell out quickly… GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credits: Getty) 03 Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition All month Where: 360 Bourke St, Melbourne Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition is a one-of-a-kind experience through more than 200 of the most “beautiful, idiosyncratic, and interesting places on Earth”, all from the world of Wes Anderson.



The exhibition is said to leave you looking at the world through a different lens… GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credits: Fever) 04 Banksy Exhibition All month Where: The District Docklands A stunning art exhibition that features over 240 artworks from street artist and political activist Banksy has opened in Melbourne. The exhibition features more than 140 original artworks out of the over 240 on display, such as prints, sculptures, installations, murals, and more. With tickets starting at just $45, you don’t want to miss this one. Learn more here. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credits: Fever) 05 Jurassic World: The Exhibition All month Where: Fever Exhibition and Experience Centre at 62 Dawson Street Brunswick From newly hatched babies to towering prehistoric dinosaurs brought back to life by the iconic film franchise, this exhibition promises an exhilarating experience for all.



You’ll have the chance to watch the specialist Jurassic World team train raptors, feed herbivores, and manage the formidable Tyrannosaurus Rex. Plus, you’ll discover the fascinating science behind the resurrection of these long-extinct creatures. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credits: Instagram) 06 Mind Body Spirit Festival November 15 to 17 Where: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre From 10am to 7pm (10am to 6pm on Sunday), you can explore over 220 exhibitors, enjoy free seminars and performances, book a psychic reading, discover the perfect gift, participate in engaging workshops, and sample delicious health foods. What better way to spend the weekend! GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credits: Supplied/Sam Tabone) 07 Dreamskape All month Where: The District Docklands An amazing new Australian-first augmented reality entertainment complex called Dreamskape is coming to Docklands! The new complex will feature six activity zones with over 100 games and 50 immersive experiences. Another cool feature? Dreamskape also has a glassless 3D cinema, where the story unfolds around you. If this cool experience is right up your alley, you’ll be happy to know that this exciting complex is here to stay! Tickets start at $25 per person. Learn more here. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credits: Supplied) 08 Concerts Various dates Where: Various live music venues across Sydney Support the Australian live music industry and attend a concert! Whether you can manage to get your hands on tickets for a big artist or want to support local artists, you can't beat a live show!

Take That | Qudos Bank Arena | November 7 | BUY TICKETS

Kasey Chambers | Sydney Opera House | November 14 | BUY TICKETS

Hoodoo Gurus | Anita’s Theatre Thirroul | November 14 | BUY TICKETS

San Cisco | Manning Bar | November 15 | BUY TICKETS

Pearl Jam and Pixies | Sydney Showground Stadium | November 21 | BUY TICKETS