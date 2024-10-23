Wondering what’s on in Sydney in November? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.
WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!
WHAT’S ON IN SYDNEY: THE BEST EVENTS IN NOVEMBER 2024
01
Halloween Ghost Festival
October 31 to November 3
Where: The Rocks, Sydney
The Ghost Festival, Australia’s first Halloween festival, is set to transform Sydney’s historic Rocks district into a haunted playground for four days this Halloween. This free event offers a thrilling mix of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and exciting nightlife, promising an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.
The festival is free to attend with ticketed experiences starting from $29. Some of the key events include:
- Haunted Wood – First Fleet Park
- Two-Faced Halloween Market
- Ghost Cinema
- The Murder Bar
- House of Horror
- Zombie Silent Disco
- Trick or Treat Trail
- Halloween Parade
- Makeup Artist Lane
02
The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Sydney
Until February 16
Where: The Fullerton Hotel, Lower Level GPO Building – No. 1 Martin Place
The FRIENDS Experience is finally coming to Sydney after a very successful limited run in Melbourne, drawing in almost 90,000 fans. With a variety of interactive set recreations, you can peek around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliners, help Ross move his couch or visit Central Perk. You don’t want to miss this limited time experience. Tickets from $25.
03
Sydney Streets Spring Celebrations
Multiple dates in November
Each event runs from 11am to 10pm.
Surry Hills – Crown Street
When: November 2
With a DJ, kids games, YO-CHI, live music, and a pop-up bar from Tuscano’s, what more could you want? Central to Health Chiropractic will also be offering free spinal screenings.
Pyrmont – Harris Street
When: November 9
This street festival will have a reading corner, a Zumba class, outdoor dining, as well as a pop-up bar. It sounds like the perfect way to spend the day!
Redfern – Redfern Street
When: November 16
The Sydney Streets festival in Redfern will see a variety of food stalls, a DJ and an alfresco pop-up bar hosted by the local pub, as well as a ‘paint your favourite rapper’ workshop.
04
The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at ‘Talk and Tease’
Select dates until November 30
Where: Potts Point Hotel
The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at Talk and Tease offers a dynamic show consisting of burlesque, cabaret, and comedy. Located inside The Bamboozle Room within the Potts Point Hotel, you don’t want to miss out on this top-rated live show! Tickets start at $70 for the show alone, however, the other two ticket types range from $120 to $180 and offer a two-course dinner or a three-course dinner with drinks included.
05
Ridin’ Hearts Festival
November 2
Where: Sydney Showground
The Ridin’ Hearts Festival is returning to Syndey for a second year this November! With country music from Riley Green, Cooper Alan, Josh Ross, MacKenzie Porter, Tanner Adell, Casey Barnes, Austin Snell, Bella Mackenzie and DJ Konsky, it’s bound to be a great day.
The festival is 18+ and tickets start at $179.
06
Concerts
Various dates
Where: Various live music venues across Sydney
Support the Australian live music industry and attend a concert! Whether you can manage to get your hands on tickets for a big artist or want to support local artists, you can’t beat a live show!
- Thom Yorke | Sydney Opera House Forecourt | November 1 and 2 | SOLD OUT
- The Jungle Giants | Drifters Wharf | November 1 and 2 | BUY TICKETS
- Grinspoon | Waves Wollongong | November 3 | BUY TICKETS
- Take That | Qudos Bank Arena | November 7 | BUY TICKETS
- Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell | Sydney Opera House | November 16 | BUY TICKETS
- Dami Im | Enmore Theatre | November 17 | BUY TICKETS
- Pearl Jam with Pixies | Sydney Stadium Showground | November 21 | BUY TICKETS
- James Blunt | ICC Theatre Sydney | November 23 | BUY TICKETS
- Tones and I | Sydney Opera House | November 30 | BUY TICKETS