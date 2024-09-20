Wondering what’s on in Sydney in October? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.

WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!

WHAT’S ON IN SYDNEY: THE BEST EVENTS IN OCTOBER 2024

01 Halloween Ghost Festival October 31 to November 3 Where: The Rocks, Sydney



The Ghost Festival, Australia’s first Halloween festival, is set to transform Sydney’s historic Rocks district into a haunted playground for four days this Halloween. This free event offers a thrilling mix of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and exciting nightlife, promising an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.



The festival is free to attend with ticketed experiences starting from $29. Some of the key events include: Haunted Wood – First Fleet Park

Two-Faced Halloween Market

Ghost Cinema

The Murder Bar

House of Horror

Zombie Silent Disco

Trick or Treat Trail

Halloween Parade

Makeup Artist Lane

02 Sydney Streets Series in Glebe and Darlinghurst October 12 and 19 Where: Glebe Point Road, Glebe and Stanley Street, Darlinghurst This Spring, various Sydney neighbourhoods will host one-day festivals to showcase the local venues, businesses and products. The Sydney Street Series will transform a range of high streets into what will feel like a street party with live music, entertainment, kids activities and alfresco dining.



In October, the series will be coming to Glebe Point Road on October 12. Local eateries will serve food, and there will be Latin dance performances, live music, and tie-dye workshops. The series will then move to Stanley Street on October 19 where you will be able to experience pop-up bars, Italian bites, and live music throughout the day.

03 Seventeen September 27 to October 19 Where: Reginald Theatre



A revival of Matthew Whittet’s acclaimed play Seventeen is coming to Sydney! This nostalgic comedy follows a group of seventeen-year-olds celebrating the end of school, exploring laughter, secrets, and fears about the future, all portrayed by an all-star cast of older actors. Tickets range from $36 to $54, with performances Tuesday to Saturday.



WildThingProduction Founder and actor, Di Smith, says: “Seventeen explores that moment when life changes forever, and you say goodbye to the person you have been to discover the person you might become.”

04 The Garden Tea Party October 4 to 6 Where: Corbett Garden, Bowral



The Garden Tea Party is coming to Corbett Gardens this October long weekend as part of the Tulip Time Festival. Enjoy the stunning blooming tulips while DJs spin house and dub sets, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. What an ideal way to spend the long weekend! Tickets start at $12.23.

05 The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Sydney From September 26 Where: The Fullerton Hotel, Lower Level GPO Building – No. 1 Martin Place



The FRIENDS Experience is finally coming to Sydney after a very successful limited run in Melbourne, drawing in almost 90,000 fans. With a variety of interactive set recreations, you can peek around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliners, help Ross move his couch or visit Central Perk. You don’t want to miss this limited time experience. Tickets from $25.

06 Frankenstein Until October 13 Where: The Princess Theatre If you loved Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, you will love this gripping stage adaptation produced by Shake & Stir Theatre Co and John Frost for Crossroads Live. Coming to Sydney this October, this authentic retelling of the literary classic is described as “a hauntingly, captivating masterpiece.” Tickets start at just $69 and are selling fast so be sure to get in quick!

07 The Greatest Story of Survival Thin Ice VR Until October 13 Where: Australian Museum, Darlinghurst This immersive experience tells the gripping story of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition aboard the Endurance in 1915. As you take a journey via virtual reality, you will explore Shackleton’s incredible survival tale which underscores the urgent need to protect Antarctica from climate change. This 23-minute VR experience offers a firsthand look at courage, survival, and environmental challenges. Don’t miss out! Tickets range from $12 to $20.

08 The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at ‘Talk and Tease’ Select dates until November 30 Where: Potts Point Hotel The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at Talk and Tease offers a dynamic show consisting of burlesque, cabaret, and comedy. Located inside The Bamboozle Room within the Potts Point Hotel, you don’t want to miss out on this top-rated live show! Tickets start at $70 for the show alone, however, the other two ticket types range from $120 to $180 and offer a two-course dinner or a three-course dinner with drinks included.