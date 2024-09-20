Wondering what’s on in Sydney in October? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.
WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!
WHAT’S ON IN SYDNEY: THE BEST EVENTS IN OCTOBER 2024
01
Halloween Ghost Festival
October 31 to November 3
Where: The Rocks, Sydney
The Ghost Festival, Australia’s first Halloween festival, is set to transform Sydney’s historic Rocks district into a haunted playground for four days this Halloween. This free event offers a thrilling mix of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and exciting nightlife, promising an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.
The festival is free to attend with ticketed experiences starting from $29. Some of the key events include:
- Haunted Wood – First Fleet Park
- Two-Faced Halloween Market
- Ghost Cinema
- The Murder Bar
- House of Horror
- Zombie Silent Disco
- Trick or Treat Trail
- Halloween Parade
- Makeup Artist Lane
02
Sydney Streets Series in Glebe and Darlinghurst
October 12 and 19
Where: Glebe Point Road, Glebe and Stanley Street, Darlinghurst
This Spring, various Sydney neighbourhoods will host one-day festivals to showcase the local venues, businesses and products. The Sydney Street Series will transform a range of high streets into what will feel like a street party with live music, entertainment, kids activities and alfresco dining.
In October, the series will be coming to Glebe Point Road on October 12. Local eateries will serve food, and there will be Latin dance performances, live music, and tie-dye workshops. The series will then move to Stanley Street on October 19 where you will be able to experience pop-up bars, Italian bites, and live music throughout the day.
03
Seventeen
September 27 to October 19
Where: Reginald Theatre
A revival of Matthew Whittet’s acclaimed play Seventeen is coming to Sydney! This nostalgic comedy follows a group of seventeen-year-olds celebrating the end of school, exploring laughter, secrets, and fears about the future, all portrayed by an all-star cast of older actors. Tickets range from $36 to $54, with performances Tuesday to Saturday.
WildThingProduction Founder and actor, Di Smith, says: “Seventeen explores that moment when life changes forever, and you say goodbye to the person you have been to discover the person you might become.”
04
The Garden Tea Party
October 4 to 6
Where: Corbett Garden, Bowral
The Garden Tea Party is coming to Corbett Gardens this October long weekend as part of the Tulip Time Festival. Enjoy the stunning blooming tulips while DJs spin house and dub sets, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. What an ideal way to spend the long weekend! Tickets start at $12.23.
05
The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Sydney
From September 26
Where: The Fullerton Hotel, Lower Level GPO Building – No. 1 Martin Place
The FRIENDS Experience is finally coming to Sydney after a very successful limited run in Melbourne, drawing in almost 90,000 fans. With a variety of interactive set recreations, you can peek around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliners, help Ross move his couch or visit Central Perk. You don’t want to miss this limited time experience. Tickets from $25.
06
Frankenstein
Until October 13
Where: The Princess Theatre
If you loved Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, you will love this gripping stage adaptation produced by Shake & Stir Theatre Co and John Frost for Crossroads Live. Coming to Sydney this October, this authentic retelling of the literary classic is described as “a hauntingly, captivating masterpiece.” Tickets start at just $69 and are selling fast so be sure to get in quick!
07
The Greatest Story of Survival Thin Ice VR
Until October 13
Where: Australian Museum, Darlinghurst
This immersive experience tells the gripping story of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition aboard the Endurance in 1915. As you take a journey via virtual reality, you will explore Shackleton’s incredible survival tale which underscores the urgent need to protect Antarctica from climate change. This 23-minute VR experience offers a firsthand look at courage, survival, and environmental challenges. Don’t miss out! Tickets range from $12 to $20.
08
The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at ‘Talk and Tease’
Select dates until November 30
Where: Potts Point Hotel
The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at Talk and Tease offers a dynamic show consisting of burlesque, cabaret, and comedy. Located inside The Bamboozle Room within the Potts Point Hotel, you don’t want to miss out on this top-rated live show! Tickets start at $70 for the show alone, however, the other two ticket types range from $120 to $180 and offer a two-course dinner or a three-course dinner with drinks included.
09
Feel The Magic: Magic Men Live
Every Saturday until December 28
Where: The Shark Building, Sydney
Feel The Magic: Magic Men offers the ultimate night out, bringing the “hottest hunks” to Sydney accompanied by a sizzling performance. Located in The Shark Building on Liverpool Street, the two-hour show is split into three parts with two dance breaks and is said to “leave you breathless.” Tickets start from $50 and include a glass of sparkling and complimentary finger food served by hunky waiters. It’ll be a night you’ll never forget to say the least!