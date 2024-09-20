  •  
WHAT’S ON: Events in Sydney this October

Wondering what’s on in Sydney in October? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.

WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!

WHAT’S ON IN SYDNEY: THE BEST EVENTS IN OCTOBER 2024

ghosts festival the rocks sydney

01

Halloween Ghost Festival

October 31 to November 3

Where: The Rocks, Sydney

The Ghost Festival, Australia’s first Halloween festival, is set to transform Sydney’s historic Rocks district into a haunted playground for four days this Halloween. This free event offers a thrilling mix of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and exciting nightlife, promising an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

The festival is free to attend with ticketed experiences starting from $29. Some of the key events include:

  • Haunted Wood – First Fleet Park
  • Two-Faced Halloween Market
  • Ghost Cinema
  • The Murder Bar
  • House of Horror
  • Zombie Silent Disco
  • Trick or Treat Trail
  • Halloween Parade
  • Makeup Artist Lane
    LEARN MORE here

    sydney streets glebe point road

    02

    Sydney Streets Series in Glebe and Darlinghurst

    October 12 and 19

    Where: Glebe Point Road, Glebe and Stanley Street, Darlinghurst

    This Spring, various Sydney neighbourhoods will host one-day festivals to showcase the local venues, businesses and products. The Sydney Street Series will transform a range of high streets into what will feel like a street party with live music, entertainment, kids activities and alfresco dining.

    In October, the series will be coming to Glebe Point Road on October 12. Local eateries will serve food, and there will be Latin dance performances, live music, and tie-dye workshops. The series will then move to Stanley Street on October 19 where you will be able to experience pop-up bars, Italian bites, and live music throughout the day.

    learn more here

    seventeen sydney

    03

    Seventeen

    September 27 to October 19

    Where: Reginald Theatre

    A revival of Matthew Whittet’s acclaimed play Seventeen is coming to Sydney! This nostalgic comedy follows a group of seventeen-year-olds celebrating the end of school, exploring laughter, secrets, and fears about the future, all portrayed by an all-star cast of older actors. Tickets range from $36 to $54, with performances Tuesday to Saturday.

    WildThingProduction Founder and actor, Di Smith, says: “Seventeen explores that moment when life changes forever, and you say goodbye to the person you have been to discover the person you might become.”

    get your tickets here

    garden tea party bowral

    04

    The Garden Tea Party

    October 4 to 6

    Where: Corbett Garden, Bowral

    The Garden Tea Party is coming to Corbett Gardens this October long weekend as part of the Tulip Time Festival. Enjoy the stunning blooming tulips while DJs spin house and dub sets, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. What an ideal way to spend the long weekend! Tickets start at $12.23.

    GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

    the friends experience sydney

    05

    The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Sydney

    From September 26

    Where: The Fullerton Hotel, Lower Level GPO Building – No. 1 Martin Place

    The FRIENDS Experience is finally coming to Sydney after a very successful limited run in Melbourne, drawing in almost 90,000 fans. With a variety of interactive set recreations, you can peek around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliners, help Ross move his couch or visit Central Perk. You don’t want to miss this limited time experience. Tickets from $25.

    get your tickets here

    frankenstein

    06

    Frankenstein

    Until October 13

    Where: The Princess Theatre

    If you loved Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, you will love this gripping stage adaptation produced by Shake & Stir Theatre Co and John Frost for Crossroads Live. Coming to Sydney this October, this authentic retelling of the literary classic is described as “a hauntingly, captivating masterpiece.” Tickets start at just $69 and are selling fast so be sure to get in quick!

    GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

    Fortuna Bay Colony

    07

    The Greatest Story of Survival Thin Ice VR

    Until October 13

    Where: Australian Museum, Darlinghurst

    This immersive experience tells the gripping story of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition aboard the Endurance in 1915. As you take a journey via virtual reality, you will explore Shackleton’s incredible survival tale which underscores the urgent need to protect Antarctica from climate change. This 23-minute VR experience offers a firsthand look at courage, survival, and environmental challenges. Don’t miss out! Tickets range from $12 to $20.

    GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

    08

    The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at ‘Talk and Tease’

    Select dates until November 30

    Where: Potts Point Hotel

    The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at Talk and Tease offers a dynamic show consisting of burlesque, cabaret, and comedy. Located inside The Bamboozle Room within the Potts Point Hotel, you don’t want to miss out on this top-rated live show! Tickets start at $70 for the show alone, however, the other two ticket types range from $120 to $180 and offer a two-course dinner or a three-course dinner with drinks included.

    GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

    Feel The Magic: Magic Men Live sydney

    09

    Feel The Magic: Magic Men Live

    Every Saturday until December 28

    Where: The Shark Building, Sydney

    Feel The Magic: Magic Men offers the ultimate night out, bringing the “hottest hunks” to Sydney accompanied by a sizzling performance. Located in The Shark Building on Liverpool Street, the two-hour show is split into three parts with two dance breaks and is said to “leave you breathless.” Tickets start from $50 and include a glass of sparkling and complimentary finger food served by hunky waiters. It’ll be a night you’ll never forget to say the least!

    GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

    Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

    Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

