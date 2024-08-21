Wondering what’s on in Melbourne in September? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.

WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!

WHAT’S ON IN MELBOURNE: THE BEST EVENTS IN SEPTEMBER 2024

(Credit: Supplied) 01 Le Petit Chef Dining Theatre Tuesday to Saturday Step into a world where dining meets magic with Le Petit Chef at The Langham. This enchanting experience gives you the opportunity to experience dining like never before, mixing cutting-edge 3D animation with gourmet cuisine. As you sit down for a delicious meal, your table becomes a stage for a whimsical virtual chef whose comedic kitchen dances will keep you entertained. Once the meal arrives, the performance will fade as you enjoy a selection of regional and international dishes such as Burrata Salad, a Mediterranean Style Seafood Soup, Beef Tenderloin, and Vanilla Saffron Brulee for dessert. Tickets start at $175pp. Learn more here. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credit: Getty) 02 Beauty and the Beast The Musical Until November 24 Where: Her Majesty’s Theatre Disney’s new production of Beauty and the Beast is coming to Her Majesty’s Theatre for its highly anticipated Melbourne season. The beloved classic has already shown in Sydney and Brisbane and now it’s Melbourne’s turn! From the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Frozen, the enchanting and timeless tale of Belle and her Beast is one we are all familiar with, however, the musical production brings their story to life. Tickets are available for as low as $50 (with no additional transaction fee). Those looking for the best value tickets are encouraged to look at mid-week and Sunday evening performances and during school terms in October and November. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credit: Instagram) 03 Winter Igloos Until September 22 Where: Wharf Hotel, Docklands Though September marks the end of winter, nothing beats cosying up with friends for a feast and clinging on to those last winter moments. The Winter Igloos at the Wharf Hotel allows you to book your own private igloo to relax in, all while enjoying a delicious meal AND listening to the music of your choice. Yes, you heard that right – you can have your own little party with your own music by connecting your phone up to the Bluetooth speaker provided in each igloo. Each can seat between two to six people and starts at just $49 per person (including a shared entree and one main meal). GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credit: Instagram) 04 The Mount Martha Briars Market Until September 22 Where: The Briars, Mount Martha If you reside outside of the city or are willing to travel anywhere for a good market, the Mount Martha Briars Market will not disappoint. With a range of home-made and home-grown products, you can purchase some of the freshest food, the most unique gifts and the most innovative homewares from across the region. Whether you buy anything or not, you can make a day out of it by checking out the beautiful property which boasts a wildlife sanctuary, heritage homestead, eateries an astronomy centre, and more. It’s the perfect spring day out! LEARN MORE HERE

(Credit: Fever) 05 Feel The Magic: Magic Men Live Every Saturday until December 28 Where: Love Machine Feel The Magic: Magic Men offers the ultimate night out, bringing the “hottest hunks” to Melbourne accompanied by a sizzling performance. Located in the Prahan nightclub, the two-hour show is split into three parts with two dance breaks and is said to “leave you breathless.” Tickets start from $50 and include a glass of sparkling and complimentary finger food served by hunky waiters. It’ll be a night you’ll never forget to say the least! GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credit: Supplied/Sam Tabone) 06 Dreamskape All month Where: The District Docklands An amazing new Australian-first augmented reality entertainment complex called Dreamskape is coming to Docklands! The new complex will feature six activity zones with over 100 games and 50 immersive experiences. Another cool feature? Dreamskape also has a glassless 3D cinema, where the story unfolds around you. If this cool experience is right up your alley, you’ll be happy to know that this exciting complex is here to stay! Tickets start at $25 per person. Learn more here. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credit: Getty) 07 TINA – The Tina Turner Musical From September 21 Where: Princess Theatre Featuring more than 20 of her iconic songs, including Simply the Best, Proud Mary and What’s Love Got to Do with It, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is not to be missed! The musical brings the inspiring story of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, to life in an almost three-hour show coming to the Princess Theatre in Melbourne this September. Tickets range from $89 to $249 and are expected to sell out quickly… GET YOUR TICKETS HERE