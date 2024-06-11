Experience some musical magic with these Candlelight Concerts

If you are a lover of music and looking for something fun to do with your friends or family, there are numerous candlelight concerts taking place this year across Australia.

Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the action!

Melbourne

A Tribute to Coldplay: June 27th, July 20th and August 17th

Tribute to Queen: June 28th, July 19th and August 3rd

Tribute to Ed Sheeran: July 5th

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: July 6th

Tribute to Linkin Park: July 11th

A Tribute to Taylor Swift: July 13th, July 25th and August 15th

Tribute to Whitney Houston: July 13th

Best of Pink Floyd: July 18th and August 3rd

Tribute to Adele: July 19th

Magical Movie Soundtracks: August 13th and 14th

Tribute to ABBA: August 29th

The Taylor Swift candlelight concert is sure to be a sell-out. (Credit: Getty)

Sydney

Tribute to Rihanna: June 27th

Magical Movie Soundtracks: July 4th

Best of Timeless Composers: July 5th

Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: July 13th and August 31st

Tribute to Queen: July 19th and August 30th

Best of Hans Zimmer: August 2nd

Film Scores and Hollywood Epics: August 2nd

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: August 3rd

Tribute to Coldplay: August 9th

Tribute to Taylor Swift: August 19th and August 23rd

Appreciate the music of Coldplay in an entirely new way at a candlelight concert. (Credit: Getty)

Adelaide

Tribute to Coldplay and Imagine Dragons: June 14th at 6:30pm and 8:30pm

Tribute to Ed Sheeran: June 27th and August 15th

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: June 28th and July 19th

Tribute to Queen: July 25th

Tribute to Radiohead: July 20th

Best of Fleetwood Mac: August 16th

Tribute to Coldplay: August 31st

German composer and film producer Hans Zimmer has written the score of countless blockbuster films. (Credit: Getty)

Brisbane

Tribute to Coldplay and Imagine Dragons: June 20th and August 9th

Hans Zimmer’s Best Works: June 21st and August 29th

A Tribute to Pink: June 22nd and August 8th

Best of Fleetwood Mac: June 27th and August 2nd

Tribute to Coldplay: July 6th

Best of Pink Floyd: July 11th and August 1st

A Tribute to Ed Sheeran: July 12th

A Tribute to Adele: July 13th

A Tribute to Nirvana: July 19th

Vivaldi Four Seasons: July 20th and August 23rd

A Tribute to Abba: June 28th, July 26th and August 10th

Tribute to Taylor Swift: July 27th

Best of Magical Movie Soundtracks: August 3rd

Tribute to Queen: August 8th

“The Four Seasons” by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi is one of the most iconic instrumental compositions ever made. (Credit: Getty)

Perth

A Tribute to Beyonce: June 21st

A Tribute to Beatles on Strings: June 21st and July 18th

A Tribute to Coldplay: June 28 and July 20th

Best of Hans Zimmer and More: June 29th and July 18th

A Tribute to Queen: July 11th and August 17th

The Best of Pink Floyd: July 12th

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: August 3rd

Tribute to Coldplay and Imagine Dragons: August 30th

A Tribute to ABBA: August 31st

Additional candlelight concerts in Australia can be found here.