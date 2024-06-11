Experience some musical magic with these Candlelight Concerts

If you are a lover of music and looking for something fun to do with your friends or family, there are numerous candlelight concerts taking place this year across Australia.
Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the action!
Melbourne
A Tribute to Coldplay: June 27th, July 20th and August 17th
Tribute to Queen: June 28th, July 19th and August 3rd
Tribute to Ed Sheeran: July 5th
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: July 6th
Tribute to Linkin Park: July 11th
A Tribute to Taylor Swift: July 13th, July 25th and August 15th
Tribute to Whitney Houston: July 13th
Best of Pink Floyd: July 18th and August 3rd
Tribute to Adele: July 19th
Magical Movie Soundtracks: August 13th and 14th
Tribute to ABBA: August 29th
Sydney
Tribute to Rihanna: June 27th
Magical Movie Soundtracks: July 4th
Best of Timeless Composers: July 5th
Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: July 13th and August 31st
Tribute to Queen: July 19th and August 30th
Best of Hans Zimmer: August 2nd
Film Scores and Hollywood Epics: August 2nd
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: August 3rd
Tribute to Coldplay: August 9th
Tribute to Taylor Swift: August 19th and August 23rd
Adelaide
Tribute to Coldplay and Imagine Dragons: June 14th at 6:30pm and 8:30pm
Tribute to Ed Sheeran: June 27th and August 15th
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: June 28th and July 19th
Tribute to Queen: July 25th
Tribute to Radiohead: July 20th
Best of Fleetwood Mac: August 16th
Tribute to Coldplay: August 31st
Brisbane
Tribute to Coldplay and Imagine Dragons: June 20th and August 9th
Hans Zimmer’s Best Works: June 21st and August 29th
A Tribute to Pink: June 22nd and August 8th
Best of Fleetwood Mac: June 27th and August 2nd
Tribute to Coldplay: July 6th
Best of Pink Floyd: July 11th and August 1st
A Tribute to Ed Sheeran: July 12th
A Tribute to Adele: July 13th
A Tribute to Nirvana: July 19th
Vivaldi Four Seasons: July 20th and August 23rd
A Tribute to Abba: June 28th, July 26th and August 10th
Tribute to Taylor Swift: July 27th
Best of Magical Movie Soundtracks: August 3rd
Tribute to Queen: August 8th
Perth
A Tribute to Beyonce: June 21st
A Tribute to Beatles on Strings: June 21st and July 18th
A Tribute to Coldplay: June 28 and July 20th
Best of Hans Zimmer and More: June 29th and July 18th
A Tribute to Queen: July 11th and August 17th
The Best of Pink Floyd: July 12th
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: August 3rd
Tribute to Coldplay and Imagine Dragons: August 30th
A Tribute to ABBA: August 31st
Additional candlelight concerts in Australia can be found here.