Walk with life-sized dinosaurs at this Jurassic World exhibition

The world of Jurassic Park is set to be brought to life in a thrilling new exhibition in Melbourne this August.

After a sell-out stint in Sydney, visitors of Jurassic World: The Exhibition will have the opportunity to walk through the iconic Jurassic Park gates and get up close and personal with hyper-realistic life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

From babies fresh out of the egg to towering pre-historic dinosaurs given a new lease on life thanks to the iconic film franchise, the exhibition is sure to provide a thrilling day out for all who attend.

You’ll be able to see the specialist Jurassic World team training raptors, feeding herbivores and even keeping the troublesome Tyrannosaurus Rex under control, as well as learn about the awe-inspiring science that resurrected these long-extinct animals.

Enter the iconic gates of Jurassic Park for yourself. (Credit: Fever)

Where in Australia is Jurassic World: The Exhibition?

After sold-out tours in Berlin and Houston, Jurassic World: The Exhibition is set to open in Melbourne on August 2nd.

The immersive experience will be open four days a week: Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until September 22, from 9:30am until 7pm.

While there is no limit to how time much you spend inside the exhibition, it does take between 45 minutes and an hour to fully walkthrough.

Come face to face with prehistoric predators. (Credit: Fever)

Where is Jurassic World: The Exhibition located?

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is located at the Fever Exhibition and Experience Centre at 62 Dawson Street Brunswick, Melbourne, VIC, 3056.

The exhibition is wheelchair accessible but it is important to note that it does contain strobe lighting effects, sudden loud noises, and theatrical fog.

Learn about the science that helped bring these prehistoric creatures back to life. (Credit: Fever)

How much are tickets to Jurassic World: The Exhibition?

While all ages are welcome to attend, event organisers suggest that children above the age of three will get the most out of the exhibition. Children aged 16 years and under must also be accompanied by an adult.

Adult (16+): $59

Child (3-15): $49

Infant/Toddler (0-3): FREE

Senior (65+) or Student (with valid ID): $54.00

Family Bundle ($2 Adults + 2 Children): $49 per person

Group Bundle (10+ tickets): $49.00 per person

Avoid disappointment by missing out on tickets at the door and secure them in advance here.

Stream Jurassic World on AppleTV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

SUBSCRIBE NOW