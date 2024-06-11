Experience the magic of Banksy in this “must-see” exhibition

A stunning art exhibition that features over 180 original artworks from street artist and political activist Banksy has opened in Melbourne.

Despite his work being world-famous, the identity of Banksy is still a mystery, further adding to the enigma of his work.

Often regarded as one of the most valuable artists in modern times, scores of original art created by the British creative will be on display in The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” Exhibition including photos, sculptures, installations, murals, and more.

Visitors will also be able to step into the ‘Infinity Room’ to view additional thought-provoking installations, including the Dismaland Bemusement Park.

The exhibition has toured globally and welcomed almost two million visitors through its doors. (Credit: Fever)

Where in Australia is the Banksy exhibition?

After a sell-out tour of Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide, The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” Exhibition has officially opened in Melbourne.

The immersive exhibition will be open seven days a week. Opening hours vary.

While there is no limit to how much time you can spend inside the exhibition, event organisers recommend spending between 45 minutes and an hour inside.

So far in its global tour, The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” Exhibition has had almost two million visitors walk through its doors in the likes of Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and Australia.

Following Melbourne, the exhibition is set to debut in Perth.

Hundreds of original artworks, including the iconic ‘Flower Thrower’ by Banksy will be on display. (Credit: Fever)

Where is the Banksy exhibition located?

The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” Exhibition is located at The District Docklands, Level 1/116 Studio Lane, Docklands VIC, Australia 3008.

The exhibition is wheelchair accessible with elevator access available on-site.

There are two ticket types to the exhibition available to purchase. (Credit: Fever)

How much are tickets to the Banksy exhibition?

Standard Admission:

Adult (13+): $41.00

Child (3-12): $27.00

Senior (65+): $32.00

Family Bundle (2 Adults and 2 Children): $31.00 per person

Premium Admission (includes entry and a t-shirt painting experience):

Adult (13+): $70.00

Child (3-12): $48.00

Avoid disappointment by missing out on tickets at the door and secure them in advance here.

Gift cards are also available to purchase.