Wondering what’s on in Sydney in September? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.

WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!

WHAT’S ON SYDNEY: THE BEST EVENTS IN SEPTEMBER 2024

(Credit: Supplied) 01 NFL Kickoff Festival September 7 Where: Bondi Pavilion On September 7, the Bondi Pavilion will be hosting the first-ever NFL Kickoff Festival in Australia. If you’re into celebrating sports around music, food, and entertainment, then this event is screaming your name! Open from 9am to 3pm, the festival will live-stream the Green Bay Packers v. Philadelphia Eagles game which will be played in São Paulo, Brazil (Corinthians Arena). What’s more? the acclaimed jazz/funk band The Cat Empire with cap off the celebration with a live performance. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids… Be sure to check out this special event! GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credit: Supplied) 02 Frankenstein September 28 to October 13 Where: The Princess Theatre If you loved Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, you will love this gripping stage adaptation produced by Shake & Stir Theatre Co and John Frost for Crossroads Live. Coming to Sydney this September, this authentic retelling of the literary classic is described as “a hauntingly, captivating masterpiece.” Tickets start at just $69 and are selling fast so be sure to get in quick! GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

03 Home Cooking Show and Cake, Bake and Sweets Show September 27 to September 29 Where: Sydney ICC These two shows make for a weekend of amazing food and drinks. For $19, you can enjoy food tastings, cooking demos, and hands-on workshops with top chefs, including last year’s My Kitchen Rules winners, Catherine Zhang, Luca Ciano, Monica Cavallaro and more. Highlights include the World Food Championships, Wine & Cheese Alley, and the Art of Cake Competition. This special event allows you to meet the chefs, take classes, and sample treats from vendors like Yummy Cannoli and Gotham Donuts. Doors open at 10am on September 27. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

(Credit: Instagram) 04 Guinness and Oyster Festival September 7 Where: The Treehouse Hotel, North Sydney Celebrate Irish culture with live music, fresh oysters, a glass of Guinness, face painting, and Irish dancing. The Guinness and Oyster Festival is a free event at The Treehouse Hotel in North Sydney and will take place between 11.30am and 4pm on September 7. For something a little bit crazy, the festival will also feature an oyster shucking competition and a Guinness pouring competition. Grab your friends and attend this amazing event for a day of Irish celebration! Learn more HERE

(Credit: Instagram) 05 Watson Bay Spring Market September 15 Where: Military Road, Watson Bay Who doesn’t love a Sunday Market? This once-a-year event is held in the Spring as the beautiful Sydney weather begins, and Watson Bay provides the perfect landscape! With over 150 stallholders, you’ll be able to pick up many goodies. Whether you’re into fashion, candles, skincare or pet care, you’re bound to pick up something special. To make the day extra special, the market will also have gourmet food, rides for kids, and music playing to add to the vibes. The Watson Bay Spring Market is free to enter and will be open from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 15. Learn more here

(Credit: Instagram) 06 Carss Park Internation Street Food Night Market September 7 Where: Carwar Avenue, Carss Park The Bayside Foodies and Farmers Market will be hosting a special Night Market in Carss Park this September. Sydney is already starting to warm up and springtime is the perfect time for a night market, so why not indulge in a range of delicious food with family and friends at this special event? The market will run from 4pm to 9pm and will feature the very best artisans, producers, international street foods, NSW wineries and craft beers. Whether you like Spanish, Vietnamese, Greek, Italian, or Vietnamese food, the Carss Park Internation Street Food Night Market has it all! Learn more HERE

(Credit: The Bamboozle Room) 07 The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at ‘Talk and Tease’ Select dates until November 30 Where: Potts Point Hotel The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at Talk and Tease offers a dynamic show consisting of burlesque, cabaret, and comedy. Located inside The Bamboozle Room within the Potts Point Hotel, you don’t want to miss out on this top-rated live show! Tickets start at $70 for the show alone, however, the other two ticket types range from $120 to $180 and offer a two-course dinner or a three-course dinner with drinks included. get your tickets HERE

(Credit: Fever) 08 Feel The Magic: Magic Men Live Every Saturday until December 28 Where: The Shark Building, Sydney Feel The Magic: Magic Men offers the ultimate night out, bringing the “hottest hunks” to Sydney accompanied by a sizzling performance. Located in The Shark Building on Liverpool Street, the two-hour show is split into three parts with two dance breaks and is said to “leave you breathless.” Tickets start from $50 and include a glass of sparkling and complimentary finger food served by hunky waiters. It’ll be a night you’ll never forget to say the least! get your tickets HERE

(Credit: Supplied) 09 The Greatest Story of Survival Thin Ice VR Until October 13 Where: Australian Museum, Darlinghurst This immersive experience tells the gripping story of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition aboard the Endurance in 1915. As you take a journey via virtual reality, you will explore Shackleton’s incredible survival tale which underscores the urgent need to protect Antarctica from climate change. This 23-minute VR experience offers a firsthand look at courage, survival, and environmental challenges. Don’t miss out! Tickets range from $12 to $20. get your tickets HERE