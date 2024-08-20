Wondering what’s on in Sydney in September? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.
WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!
WHAT’S ON SYDNEY: THE BEST EVENTS IN SEPTEMBER 2024
01
NFL Kickoff Festival
September 7
Where: Bondi Pavilion
On September 7, the Bondi Pavilion will be hosting the first-ever NFL Kickoff Festival in Australia. If you’re into celebrating sports around music, food, and entertainment, then this event is screaming your name! Open from 9am to 3pm, the festival will live-stream the Green Bay Packers v. Philadelphia Eagles game which will be played in São Paulo, Brazil (Corinthians Arena). What’s more? the acclaimed jazz/funk band The Cat Empire with cap off the celebration with a live performance. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids… Be sure to check out this special event!
02
Frankenstein
September 28 to October 13
Where: The Princess Theatre
If you loved Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, you will love this gripping stage adaptation produced by Shake & Stir Theatre Co and John Frost for Crossroads Live. Coming to Sydney this September, this authentic retelling of the literary classic is described as “a hauntingly, captivating masterpiece.” Tickets start at just $69 and are selling fast so be sure to get in quick!
03
Home Cooking Show and Cake, Bake and Sweets Show
September 27 to September 29
Where: Sydney ICC
These two shows make for a weekend of amazing food and drinks. For $19, you can enjoy food tastings, cooking demos, and hands-on workshops with top chefs, including last year’s My Kitchen Rules winners, Catherine Zhang, Luca Ciano, Monica Cavallaro and more. Highlights include the World Food Championships, Wine & Cheese Alley, and the Art of Cake Competition. This special event allows you to meet the chefs, take classes, and sample treats from vendors like Yummy Cannoli and Gotham Donuts. Doors open at 10am on September 27.
04
Guinness and Oyster Festival
September 7
Where: The Treehouse Hotel, North Sydney
Celebrate Irish culture with live music, fresh oysters, a glass of Guinness, face painting, and Irish dancing. The Guinness and Oyster Festival is a free event at The Treehouse Hotel in North Sydney and will take place between 11.30am and 4pm on September 7. For something a little bit crazy, the festival will also feature an oyster shucking competition and a Guinness pouring competition. Grab your friends and attend this amazing event for a day of Irish celebration!
05
Watson Bay Spring Market
September 15
Where: Military Road, Watson Bay
Who doesn’t love a Sunday Market? This once-a-year event is held in the Spring as the beautiful Sydney weather begins, and Watson Bay provides the perfect landscape! With over 150 stallholders, you’ll be able to pick up many goodies. Whether you’re into fashion, candles, skincare or pet care, you’re bound to pick up something special. To make the day extra special, the market will also have gourmet food, rides for kids, and music playing to add to the vibes. The Watson Bay Spring Market is free to enter and will be open from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 15.
06
Carss Park Internation Street Food Night Market
September 7
Where: Carwar Avenue, Carss Park
The Bayside Foodies and Farmers Market will be hosting a special Night Market in Carss Park this September. Sydney is already starting to warm up and springtime is the perfect time for a night market, so why not indulge in a range of delicious food with family and friends at this special event? The market will run from 4pm to 9pm and will feature the very best artisans, producers, international street foods, NSW wineries and craft beers. Whether you like Spanish, Vietnamese, Greek, Italian, or Vietnamese food, the Carss Park Internation Street Food Night Market has it all!
07
The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at ‘Talk and Tease’
Select dates until November 30
Where: Potts Point Hotel
The Bamboozle Room: Dinner and Show at Talk and Tease offers a dynamic show consisting of burlesque, cabaret, and comedy. Located inside The Bamboozle Room within the Potts Point Hotel, you don’t want to miss out on this top-rated live show! Tickets start at $70 for the show alone, however, the other two ticket types range from $120 to $180 and offer a two-course dinner or a three-course dinner with drinks included.
08
Feel The Magic: Magic Men Live
Every Saturday until December 28
Where: The Shark Building, Sydney
Feel The Magic: Magic Men offers the ultimate night out, bringing the “hottest hunks” to Sydney accompanied by a sizzling performance. Located in The Shark Building on Liverpool Street, the two-hour show is split into three parts with two dance breaks and is said to “leave you breathless.” Tickets start from $50 and include a glass of sparkling and complimentary finger food served by hunky waiters. It’ll be a night you’ll never forget to say the least!
09
The Greatest Story of Survival Thin Ice VR
Until October 13
Where: Australian Museum, Darlinghurst
This immersive experience tells the gripping story of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition aboard the Endurance in 1915. As you take a journey via virtual reality, you will explore Shackleton’s incredible survival tale which underscores the urgent need to protect Antarctica from climate change. This 23-minute VR experience offers a firsthand look at courage, survival, and environmental challenges. Don’t miss out! Tickets range from $12 to $20.
10
Candlelight Concerts
Various dates
Where: Sydney Masonic Centre, Sydney Spiegeltent and St Stephen’s Uniting Church
If you are a lover of music and looking for something fun to do with your friends or family, there are numerous candlelight concerts taking place this year across Australia. Here are some of the concerts taking place in Sydney this September:
- Tribute to Queen: September 5 and September 6 (St Stephen’s Uniting Church)
- Tribute to Taylor Swift: September 6 (Sydney Masonic Centre)
- Hans Zimmer’s Best Works: September 6 (St Stephen’s Uniting Church)
- 80’s Rock Anthems: September 14 (Sydney Masonic Centre)
- Tribute to Coldplay: September 19 (St Stephen’s Uniting Church)
11
Concerts
Various dates
Where: Various live music venues across Sydney
Support the Australian live Music industry and attend a concert! Whether you can manage to get your hands on tickets for a big artist or want to support local artists, you can’t beat a live show!
- The Cat Empire with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at Sydney Opera House on September 5-7. Get your tickets here.
- Eurogliders at The Juinors Kingsford on September 6. Get your tickets here.
- Jessica Mauboy at Club Menangle Trackside on September 7. Get your tickets here.
- Budjerah at Factory Theatre on September 7. Get your tickets here.
- Reece Mastin at Crowbar Sydney on September 7. Get your tickets here.
- Pete Murray at The Barracks on September 14. Get your tickets here.
- Laufey at ICC Sydney Theatre on September 14. Get your tickets here.
- Ricki-Lee at Enmore Theatre on September 14. Get your tickets here.
- The Maine at Liberty Hall on September 20. Get your tickets here.
- Philip Glass at State Theatre on September 20. Get your tickets here.
- Spiderbait at Enmore Theatre on September 21. Get your tickets here.
- Middle Kids, Boy & Bear and Dylan Wright at Sydney Coliseum Theatre on September 27. Get your tickets here.