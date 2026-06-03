EXCLUSIVE: The REAL story behind Alex Cullen’s surprising cameo on My Reno Rules

Fans might have been shocked that journalist Alex Cullen was spotted during the live My Reno Rules finale, but Adrian Portelli said he knew what he was doing.

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Last year, the reporter was ousted from his position on the Today Show after he accepted $50,000 from the billionaire, after Adrian offered it to the first media personality who referred to him as “McLaren Guy” on-air.

Later in the year, Alex returned to the Seven Network.

Speaking exclusively yo New Idea on why Alex presented the $1 million cheque to winners Mitch and Shaz, he explained that they’ve been in touch.

Alex Cullen and Adrian Portelli were seen catching up at the My Reno Rules 2026 finale. (Credit: Media Mode)

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“When this all happened when Alex unfortunately lost his position at Channel Nine, we caught up actually,” he explains.

“So me and Alex caught up and we had a few drinks and I said, ‘You know what we’re talking about this TV show, I promise you if we go ahead with this TV show, I’ll get you involved somehow, because it’ll be just you know bittersweet, be a bit funny to get you involved.”

The billionaire then went on to explain that he then messaged Alex asking if he wanted to still be a part of it, and the journalist said yes.

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“It was fun. I love Alex, Alex is a gentleman,” Adrian continues, adding that it was a “little surprise” he had up his sleeve.

In exclusive photos from the finale obtained by New Idea, the pair were seen chatting with one another possibly during filming breaks.

Alex Cullen has been at Channel Seven for almost a year. (Credit: Getty)

New Idea contacted Alex Cullen for comment about his appearance on the finale, but he did not reply.

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Earlier in the week, Alex revealed that he stepped away from the The Christian O’Connell Show after joining in July.

He made his final appearance on air on Monday, June 1.