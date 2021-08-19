"We will be having another baby." Instagram

Edwina, who already shares her one-year-old daughter Molly with Neil, couldn't hide the joy as she spoke about soon welcoming her second child.

She also mentioned that while she knows the gender of her baby, she'll be keeping it under wraps for now.

“We found out this time because we just wanted to know but I wanted to keep that one as a little secret,” Edwina told her co-hosts, David Koch and Natalie Barr.

Edwina and husband Neil are proud parents to their daughter Molly. Instagram

The popular TV presenter welcomed her first child Molly with her husband Neil back in December 2019.

"We're having a baby, due in December," she revealed in a similar fashion to her colleagues while live on the show.

"We're super stoked and our family is really excited," she said at the time.

Molly is going to be a big sister very soon! Instagram

Edwina has previously spoken to TV Week about how motherhood had given her a whole new outlook on life.

"The amount of energy I've wasted sweating the small stuff – for years," she said. "Now, I just think, 'Oh, I wish I'd made better use of that time.'

"I think it's so rare for women to say, 'Hey, I'm good at this,'" she continued, referring to the pressure women face as new mothers.

"But you know what? I'm a really good mum, and Molly's a really good baby. And we have a really happy family. That's such a huge achievement. I don't think 'old me' would have recognised that it's a big deal and a great thing to be able to accomplish."