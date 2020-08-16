Delta Goodrem (pictured) is speaking about her secret health battle for the first time. Instagram

An emotional Delta appeared in the footage in hospital and is audibly unable to speak the same way she normally does.

“I’m taking this as a rebirth thing, that’s what it means. Rebirth. Thirty four,” she said.

While she attempts to stay positive throughout the ordeal, at one point Delta broke down and tearfully confessed: “I don’t want to go out, I’m super embarrassed, I’m over it.”

As a singer, her voice is crucial to her career and Delta admitted the potentially permanent loss is weighing on her mind.

“My livelihood is my sound,” she said, before later adding, “I’m trying to decide whether this is getting any better or not. It doesn’t feel like it.”

While in recovery, Delta recorded her sixth album. Instagram

More text then explained that it was unknown when – or if – Delta’s nerve damage will ever recover and Delta is put into months of daily speech therapy as she attempts to get better.

Videos recorded along the way show her progress as Delta at one point admitted, “This has been a little bit harder than I expected but all is going to be ok.”

