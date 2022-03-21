Dan and Kat are expecting their first child together, and Dan’s second. Instagram

Sharing the same video to her own Instagram account, Kat said: “I’ve waited my whole life for you Angel.”

“@_danewing are so excited to be extending our family. Mummy, Daddy & Big Bro’s Archie and Boston can’t wait to meet you. You are already so loved little one xx”

Archie, Dan’s seven-year-old son who he shares with his ex-wife Marni Little, is undoubtedly excited to be a big brother, as is the family dog Boston.

Dan is already a proud dad to his son Archie. Instagram

It comes after the pair announced their engagement last year on Christmas Day, a few weeks before Dan actually popped the question on December 9.

"All I want for Christmas is...," he announced on Instagram, sharing a close-up shot of the ring on Kat's finger.

Kat also took to Instagram to share the same photo, as well as another of the pair happily embracing right after the proposal.

The pair got engaged last year in December. Instagram

After a “massive year of growth” for his family in 2021, Dan took a moment to reflect on the past year on New Year’s Eve and shared his excitement for the year ahead.

“We had great successes and suffered huge loss. One thing remains the same ‘All roads lead to us’,” he penned in the caption.

“This year more than ever I am beyond grateful for my little team.”

