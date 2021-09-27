A wedding, a new home and even a new baby - Dan Ewing and Kat Risteska's future is looking bright.

“Archer’s growing up so fast. As much as I am going to miss Sydney, right now I miss my son more. I need to move.”

Dan notes that before COVID, he was a hands-on father sharing custody of Archer with ex-wife, Marni Little. But last year, Marni moved to Queensland with her new husband, David Robertshaw.

“It will be nice being closer to Marni and Dave. We are like one big family. The Brady Bunch – almost. We catch up as often as we can. It’s always a good time.”

The couple have been dating since 2016.

Dan says he has been eyeing properties in Queensland and hopes to snap up something in the next month or two.

As well as being a loving dad, things are getting serious between 36-year-old Dan and Kat. While the star is yet to officially pop the question, he hints that a wedding might not be far off – once he gets his new Queensland home set up, of course.

“You know when you know, and I know with Kat. She is the ying to my yang. Every day the relationship gets better and better,” Dan says, adding: “We have a lot of love and respect for each other, we work well as a team.”

It’s certainly been a big year for Dan, who has come a long way since his Summer Bay days, where he earned a loyal fan base playing River Boy Heath Braxton.

While he can’t say too much now about the future, he does tease “some exciting American projects” over the next 12 months. But right now, it’s all about family.

“I think they call it ‘settling down’. And right now where I am in my life, who knows what the future will bring,” he says.

“A home near the beach, maybe another child, more films. There’s a lot to work towards. For me, family is everything – and soon mine will be back together.”

