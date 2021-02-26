One of the Queen's most memorable outfits was her lime green suit that she wore as she travelled to Cheshire with Meghan Markle. Getty

Perhaps one of her most memorable outfits was her lime green suit that she wore as she travelled to Cheshire with Meghan Markle.

The highly-publicised occasion marked her first royal trip with the Duchess of Sussex following her marriage to Prince Harry.

Along with lime green, Her Majesty often dons hot pink, magenta and canary yellow hues, along with various shades of orange.

In 2018, the Queen teamed a toffee-coloured coat and hat with a darker shade of lipstick when she attended a religious service at Crathie Church.

As well as a string of pearls, the Queen wore a gold brooch on her ensemble – which was caught on camera as she was driven to the church by car.

The Queen wore orange on March 20 to visit the Royal Academy of the Arts. Getty

While it’s not an everyday colour choice for Her Majesty, the Queen has been spotted in orange before – albeit normally of a lighter shade.

On another occasion that same year she was seen in a blood-orange hue on March 20 when she visited the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Prior to that, in October 2015, The Queen again wore a lighter shade of orange to the QIPCO British Champions Day racing meet at Ascot Racecourse.

Historic photos of the Queen also show she opted for orange when she visited India and went without shoes in 1997.