Surf's up! Dave and Claudia take on the waves. Backgrid

The pair were seen kissing between waves. Backgrid

Dave and Toni announced their divorce late last year after almost 20 years of marriage and two kids, when pictures of him kissing another woman at a Sydney beach surfaced. The couple revealed there had been “a substantial period of separation”.

The couple said their children would be their top priority following the split.

"Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape," they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

Dave and Toni in 2007. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Claudia split from her partner, Jeremy Sparks, in 2017 after 22 years. They also have two children together.

"The best way of really looking at it is you both grow," Jeremy told the ABC for The Secret Life of Claudia Karvan. "Claud certainly grew a lot, as did I, and in that we probably grew apart. It was a choice that Claud made and she made a really good call for us both."

"I think we navigated it extremely well," Claudia told the ABC. "It wasn't easy but we all get on very well."

"I don't think I went through what other people would say was a divorce or a normal split whatsoever," says daughter Audrey. "We've had family Christmases all together since the year they split."