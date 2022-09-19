Getty

“I think ‘us’ would have worked much better than our family versus you. Which was a very strong message from him… and gave me an inkling of the fact that maybe he's feeling very uncomfortable in the new role.”

Obviously, Charles is under enormous stress at the moment. The new King has just lost his mother and now he has the pressure of the entire commonwealth on his shoulders. However, his recent outbursts at staff aren’t going to garner much love from his subjects.

“That stress has shown in two incidents where he's been angry with his staff for certain pens and ink and [their] placement on the table, and he’s gone ‘get that off!’” Dr Mahler said.

“The Queen never would have done that, never. Why? Because it undermines trust.”

Dr Mahler is certain this stress will overwhelm Charles who will be faced with no choice but to step down not long after his ascension.

Will William be King soon? Getty

“When he said, ‘my life will change’ he did a huge gulp and then his body wriggled. It gave every indication that it’s just all too much not now, not at this age,” she said.

“I think that he will take on the role. It was not ever going to be an option that he couldn't take on the role. And then I think quite soon he'll say, ‘Look, I'm not well enough to continue’ and he’ll pass it to William.”

It’s not a new theory, there have been concerns over Charles' age and the fact that William is a much more popular royal for years. There were even suspicions The Queen had been training William in secret.

We will have to wait and see but, as Dr Mahler said, “the writings on the wall.”

