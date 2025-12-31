Sam Kerr marries Kristie Mewis in private ceremony

Congratulations to Matildas star Sam Kerr, who has married her long-time partner Kristie Mewis in a private ceremony in Perth.

The soccer players tied the knot on New Year’s Eve.

While the couple has not released any official photos, the ceremony took place in Sam’s hometown at a private residence.

Pictures from Nine reveal that Kristie wore a detailed white dress with a long, flowing veil, and Sam wore a tuxedo.

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis tied the knot at their Perth wedding. (Credit: Instagram)

Their son Jagger Mewis-Kerr, who was born in May, was also carried down the aisle by Sam.

“That’s going to be gut-wrenching for me, like I will sob when that happens,” Kristie shared on her podcast, Mewis Squared, on December 20. Not only that, she mentioned that his outfit will match hers.

During the episode, she also shared more details about their special day.

For instance, they wrote their own vows.

“I’m not going to be able to get through them, I’m so nervous of just sobbing through them,” she said before their nuptials.

For their guest list, they will be surrounded by 120 of their loved ones.

“It’s a lot of people,” she said. “I know people have way bigger weddings than that, but that’s a lot for me to wrap my head around.”

They got engaged in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

“We don’t want to make it a big deal, we want to normalise it,” she said about having a queer wedding.

“But at the same time I do want to acknowledge and celebrate that it’s a little bit different and that maybe we should put a little more thought into what we’re doing as two women to show other people this is normal, this is OK and this is beautiful.”

The couple got engaged in 2023.

