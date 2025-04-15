Congratulations to Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond and her wife Kat Thompson, who have revealed they are expecting their first child together!

The couple shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on April 15. “Baby Van Egmond coming October ❤️,” they wrote, which was accompanied by two photos of the couple.

In the first photo, Emily cradles Kat’s stomach, where they are showcasing photos from an ultrasound. The second photo shows the sweet ultrasound up close.

Emily van Egmond and Kat Thompson are having their first child together. (Credit: Instagram)

A wedding to remember

The exciting news follows their stunning Hunter Valley wedding on December 27, 2024, at the organic and biodynamic winery Krinklewood Estate, in the small town of Broke.

Almost the entire Matildas squad was in attendance, including Sam Kerr and her pregnant fiancé Kristie Mewis.

For the special day, Emily wore a smart black dinner jacket with a bow tie, while her wife wore a gorgeous white wedding dress.

The soccer star is used to performing under pressure – but asking her girlfriend to marry her had her heart racing like never before.

Emily proposed on a cliff overlooking the ocean in San Diego, California in June 2023. Things went awry when dark clouds rolled in just as she started getting down on one knee!

The pair only met in 2022 online yet Emily, 31, told New Idea at the time that she knew “pretty early on” that Kat was “the one”.

“I feel like she brings out a really good side of me,” the soccer star shared with us previously.

“I’m very happy.”

The couple’s mates hung out nearby to celebrate their engagement. (Credit: Instagram)

Emily popped the question with a stunning ring that she designed herself. Her wife Kat admitted she had “no clue” what was happening at the time.

“I was crying,” she admitted.

“From the first date there’s never been holding back, it’s been so comfortable – as if I’ve known her a lot longer.”

Emily shared a series of pictures to Instagram captioned “Forever yes. ❤️💍” (Credit: Instagram)

Kat is Emily’s ultimate cheerleader

Emily, who splits her time between the US and Australia playing football, said the couple had always dreamed of tying the knot down under.

Ultimately, with less than a year of planning, their dreams of a small, summer wedding came true.

Emily said that although it’s special having thousands of fans cheering her on at home during the World Cup, Kat has always been her number one fan.

“She’s been the best,” said Emily with a smile.

“She still comes to all my games.”

The couple love each other very much. (Credit: Instagram)

