  •  
Advertisement
Home CELEBRITY Australian Celebrities

Matildas player Emily van Egmond shares exciting baby news

Congratulations to the couple!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin Journalist
Loading the player...

Congratulations to Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond and her wife Kat Thompson, who have revealed they are expecting their first child together!

Advertisement

The couple shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on April 15. “Baby Van Egmond coming October ❤️,” they wrote, which was accompanied by two photos of the couple.

In the first photo, Emily cradles Kat’s stomach, where they are showcasing photos from an ultrasound. The second photo shows the sweet ultrasound up close.

Emily van Egmond and Kat Thompson baby
Emily van Egmond and Kat Thompson are having their first child together. (Credit: Instagram)

A wedding to remember

The exciting news follows their stunning Hunter Valley wedding on December 27, 2024, at the organic and biodynamic winery Krinklewood Estate, in the small town of Broke.

Advertisement

Almost the entire Matildas squad was in attendance, including Sam Kerr and her pregnant fiancé Kristie Mewis.

For the special day, Emily wore a smart black dinner jacket with a bow tie, while her wife wore a gorgeous white wedding dress.

The soccer star is used to performing under pressure – but asking her girlfriend to marry her had her heart racing like never before. 

Advertisement

Emily proposed on a cliff overlooking the ocean in San Diego, California in June 2023. Things went awry when dark clouds rolled in just as she started getting down on one knee!

The pair only met in 2022 online yet Emily, 31, told New Idea at the time that she knew “pretty early on” that Kat was “the one”.

“I feel like she brings out a really good side of me,” the soccer star shared with us previously.

Advertisement

“I’m very happy.”

Emily Van Egmond Kat Thompson proposal
The couple’s mates hung out nearby to celebrate their engagement. (Credit: Instagram)

Emily popped the question with a stunning ring that she designed herself. Her wife Kat admitted she had “no clue” what was happening at the time.

“I was crying,” she admitted.

Advertisement

“From the first date there’s never been holding back, it’s been so comfortable – as if I’ve known her a lot longer.”

Emily Van Egmond Kat Thompson wedding
Emily shared a series of pictures to Instagram captioned “Forever yes. ❤️💍” (Credit: Instagram)

Kat is Emily’s ultimate cheerleader

Emily, who splits her time between the US and Australia playing football, said the couple had always dreamed of tying the knot down under.

Ultimately, with less than a year of planning, their dreams of a small, summer wedding came true.

Advertisement

Emily said that although it’s special having thousands of fans cheering her on at home during the World Cup, Kat has always been her number one fan.

“She’s been the best,” said Emily with a smile.

“She still comes to all my games.”

Emily Van Egmond Kat Thompson
The couple love each other very much. (Credit: Instagram)
Advertisement

Stream  Matildas: The World at Our Feet on Disney Plus from $15.99/mth.

SUBSCRIBE HERE.

dis
elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement