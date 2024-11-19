Sam Kerr announces exciting pregnancy news

Matildas star striker Sam Kerr is embarking on an exciting new chapter of her life – motherhood.

Taking to social media with a joint post on November 18, the 31-year-old and her fiance Kristie Mewis stunned their followers with the shocking news that they were expecting their first child together.

With thousands of comments and more than 350,00 likes attained in less than 24 hours of posting, it’s clear the entire world is just as thrilled for the couple as they are for each other!

Congratulations to the happy couple! (Credit: Instagram)

In a black and white photo montage taken from inside a photo booth, the couple is seen kissing and smiling, showing off an ultrasound of their growing baby, as well as Kristie’s rapidly expanding tummy.

They captioned the post with “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025.”

Countless teammates for both women were quick to jump in the comments section to congratulate the soon-to-be first-time mothers, with the Matildas even taking to their official social media channels to share their excitement.

“Adding another member to the Tillies fam ,” they shared.

“Congrats Sam & Kristie!” they added.

The mothers-to-be have been dating since 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

This heartwarming life update comes a year since Sam and Kristie revealed they had been engaged since September 1st after Sam dropped down on one knee.

After being in a long-distance relationship for several years, in late 2023, Kristie joined her future wife in the United Kingdom when she was signed by West Ham Football Club.

Despite her ongoing recovery from a debilitating ACL injury, Sam is currently signed to Chelsea Football Club, also in the Women’s Super League.

While we can safely assume that Kristie will be taking some well-deserved time off from the soccer pitch during her pregnancy, we are looking forward to the day that she and Sam face off against each other once more.

It is expected that the ‘Mewis-Kerr’ baby will be due around March 2025.

