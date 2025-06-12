Australian soccer star Ellie Carpenter has married her partner Daniëlle van de Donk after a 14-month engagement.

Taking to Instagram to share the news on June 11, the Matildas right-back shared two photos from their special day with the caption “I choose you. I will always choose you. 🤍”

While it’s unclear when exactly the nuptials took place, it is understood that they wed in France, where they both play for the French Première Ligue club Lyon

In the photos shared on social media, the couple was pictured in two stunning wedding dresses designed by Pronovias and Mia Atelier.

While Ellie, 25, opted to wear a strapless mermaid-style dress with a billowing lace veil that was tucked into a gorgeous updo, her new wife chose to wear her hair down in soft waves, with an elegant princess-style gown with lace detailing.

Just as quickly as the news of their marriage was shared online, the comments section of their announcement post was flooded with messages of congratulations, many of which came from Ellie’s Matildas teammates.

“Stunning!!! What a day 🥹❤️,” commented Steph Catley.

“Wow 😍,” said Kyra Cooney, with Charli Grant simply commenting Loveeee 😍😍😍.”

“Beautiful brides, beautiful day 🤍,” said Hayley Raso with fellow newlywed Emily Van Egmond also chiming in and writing Stunning 😍.”

From teammates to wife and wife. (Credit: Instagram)

Ellie, 25, and Daniëlle, 33, first crossed paths in 2021 while they were both playing for Lyon.

While rumours first began to circulate that the soccer players were romantically involved in February 2022, it wasn’t until later that year that they confirmed their relationship.

Then in January 2024, the lovebirds revealed that they were engaged in a joint post shared to Instagram with the caption “My person for life.”

It is believed that Ellie popped the question while they were on a romantic holiday to the Maldives with a dazzling diamond ring.

