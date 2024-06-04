While she captures the hearts of the nation as a player for the Matildas, the question remains: does Hayley Raso have a partner that her heart beats for outside of the game?

Up until mid-2023, the 28-year-old was in a long-term relationship with fellow professional footballer, Jenna McCormick.

It is believed that the pair started dating sometime in 2017, however after five years together it was speculated that they broke up for good after snaps emerged of Jenna with journalist Hannah Holgersen.

It is believed Hayley and Jenna dated for around five years X (Twitter)

In July 2017, Jenna uploaded the first picture of her and Hayley together to X (formerly known as Twitter), the soccer stars giving big smiles to the camera.

“Had an amazing experience at the home of @ThornsFC yesterday, watching this little beauty carve it up. Super proud,” Jenna penned.

Then, in February 2018, Jenna uploaded another photo with Hayley, the pair posing in front of a snowy mountain together.

There are very few snaps of the couple that they chose to share with the public (Credit: TapTalk)

As the years progressed, Hayley Raso kept the relationship with her partner mostly offline.

So private in fact, we wouldn’t have even known they had split if Jenna hadn’t posted photos of her new girlfriend!

Whilst we are sad their love didn’t last, the love of Australia is surely giving Hayley a boost.

Ready for your own chance at love? Sign up for eharmony today!