Nathan Cleary may be out of rugby league’s State of Origin series due to injury, but it’s freed him up to play cheerleader to his Matildas girlfriend Mary Fowler!

Australia’s sporting ‘it couple’ were seen holding hands as they strolled through Sydney Airport last week, ahead of Mary’s game against China PR at Adelaide Oval.

New Idea is told the “planets lined up” for Nathan, 26, and Mary, 21, to reunite during the two-game international soccer series, before she and the Matildas depart for the Paris Olympics.

“As much as every New South Wales NRL fan is gutted that Nathan is out of State of Origin, the timing couldn’t be better for him and Mary to spend good quality time together,” reveals our insider.

Mary, who plays for Manchester City in the UK women’s league, looked relaxed with her Penrith Panthers star beau, despite it being one of the biggest years of her sporting career.

Mary and Nathan enjoyed a fond farewell at Sydney Airport as Mary made her way to Adelaide to play for the Matildas. (Credit: Media Mode)

And now, New Idea hears it could be topped off with an engagement ring as the loved-up couple contemplates taking things to the next level!

“Nathan’s rumoured to have confided with teammates that he is ready to settle down and start a family in the next few years,” the insider reveals.

“Enter his dream woman Mary Fowler. She is everything he loves about a partner – independent, driven and kind. Them both being elite athletes helps them understand each other.

“Seeing them together, they just have this lovely warmth between them.”

The lovebirds took a few happy snaps and enjoyed a hug as they waiting inside the airport before Mary's departure. (Credit: Media Mode)

Mary and Nathan were first rumoured to be dating in late 2023, before ‘hard launching’ their relationship on Instagram in early 2024.

“The sparks initially were flying but now they’ve settled into a really nice pace and genuinely enjoy each other’s company,” our source says.

They add that Nathan knows “Mary is The One” and could be planning on popping the question soon – with a little help from his family!

“What a lot of people don’t know about Nathan Cleary is that he is a very old-fashioned sort of a bloke. He’s had the best role models with his own parents – Ivan and the rock of their family, his mum Bec,” the insider spills.

“And he’s a hopeless romantic so he will be calling on his mum and sisters, Milaya and Indi, and brother Jett to ensure he gets the proposal and the all-important ring right.

(Credit: Media Mode)

“They all adore Mary.”

With the two athletes currently in their career prime, for now there’s no rush to actually walk down the aisle.

“Mary will probably want to play internationally for another few years before she is ready to fully settle down,” the source says.

In the meantime, Nathan is content to be Mary’s number one fan as the Matildas make a tilt for the gold medal.

Adds the source, “He’s hoping he will be in Paris to cheer on Mary as the Matildas embark on their Olympics campaign.”