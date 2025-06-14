Matildas star Katrina Gorry is officially a wife!

Katrina married her longtime love, Clara Markstedt, on Saturday, June 14, in an intimate ceremony on Hamilton Island in Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands.

The couple exchanged personalised vows in front of their closest friends and family in the gardens at the picturesque All Saints Chapel before dancing the night away.

Katrina and Clara tied the knot on Hamilton Island. (Credit: Lauren Anne Photography)

“When Clara and I were up here in 2022, we joked we’d get married here,” Katrina, 32, tells New Idea exclusively.

“But now it’s all come to life… It’s incredibly special. Hamilton is a special place for me and the family. It’s a part of Australia that I like to go to when I want to get away. It’s just absolutely beautiful, and it’s in our backyard.”

The newlyweds were joined by around 70 of their family and friends, including Matildas stars Charli Grant and Michelle Heyman.

They were surrounded by their nearest and dearest. (Credit: Lauren Anne Photography)

They kicked off the evening celebrations with their first dance, or “slow sway”, as they joke, to Swedish singer Victor Leksell’s ‘Svag’. For Swedish-born Clara, having this song to mark their start to married life was extra special.

“When we met, Katrina said she loved that song and we’d always sing it together in the car,” Clara, 35, says.

“One time, for a special occasion, Katrina had someone translate it and record it in English. So, since everyone at the wedding is English, besides my family, we will play the English version.

“That’s the song we always have a little sway to … [our daughter] Harper calls it ‘our song’ too!”

Three-year-old Harper also had important duties to tend to on the day as the couple’s flower girl, with her little brother Koby, one, also nearby.

“She’s been talking about it a lot!” Clara says.

She adds, joking: “We wanted Koby to be able to walk next to her, but he’s a little late!”

They say Harper is the perfect big sister to little Koby. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple opted to stay away from tradition and a “big white wedding”, and decided to go for a more beach-y theme and even went dress shopping together to find the perfect gowns!

“I hate dress shopping, you don’t find me in dresses very often,” Katrina says, laughing. “But our dresses are very much ‘us’ … as soon as I walked into the store, I picked mine out straight away, which was something I never thought would happen.

“I wanted Clara there to help me pick; it was nice to be there for each other, to see what we looked like then, and then extra special to see how it all came together on the day.”

Clara adds, with a laugh: “The first dress I touched and was like ‘Oh my gosh!’ … Katrina was like, ‘Don’t touch that! I’ve already eyed it out!”

The couple was engaged for two years. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple got engaged in June 2023 while on a romantic weekend trip away to Falkenberg on Sweden’s west coast.

They first met in late 2021 after Katrina joined Swedish club Vittsjö GIK, where Clara played as a striker.

The pair struck up a friendship, with Clara helping Katrina find a place to live for her and Harper, who was then six months old.

Katrina’s teammate Charli Grant (right) attended the wedding. (Credit: Getty)

As the sun set on Hamilton Island, the couple and their guests enjoyed live music performances from a singing duo and a DJ.

“We just wanted people to relax, have fun, and have a good time,” Clara says.

They plan to enjoy the next few days relaxing on Hamilton Island with their nearest and dearest, before they fly home to London, where Katrina captains English Women’s Super League side, West Ham United.

Pick up next week’s issue of New Idea (on sale June 23) to see an exclusive look inside Katrina and Clara’s wedding.

