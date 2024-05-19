All focus was on Robert Irwin at the 2024 Steve Irwin Gala

Fresh off his resounding success as co-host of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Robert Irwin is looking comfortable in the spotlight.

The presenter was the man of the moment at this year’s Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, with his mum Terri and big sister Bindi happily taking a step back so Robert could take the lead on the khaki carpet at the star-studded event.

Robert, Bindi and Terri got their glad rags on for the family event. (Credit: Getty)

“Robert has really found his feet with fame,” one TV insider tells New Idea. “He may only be 20 but he looks so comfortable in front of a camera and has tonnes of natural style and charm.”

That’s a fact that both Terri, 59, and Bindi, 25, are happy to acknowledge.

“You are the fashionable Irwin, and the only one with genuine style,” Bindi said during a recent family interview for Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m with you there,” Terri agreed, with a laugh.

The chat was prompted by Robert’s stylish catwalk appearance at Melbourne Fashion Week in March. “Robert seems comfortable in any world – from Australia Zoo to the runway, on live TV and walking the red carpet,” our source added.

Robert happily mingled with guests, including Rove McManus… (Credit: Getty)

Terri and Bindi are happy for extrovert Robert to represent the family because “it takes a lot of the pressure and expectation off them,” said our source.

Terri is busy with the day-to-day running of Australia Zoo, while Bindi is raising daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell, and dealing with her endometriosis diagnosis.

“Robert’s charisma is undeniable,” our source added. “He’s set to be a huge star, just like his dad Steve was.

“Terri and Bindi couldn’t be prouder.”