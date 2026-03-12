From Paris to pay-per-view: Raygun’s surprising new career move

Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, the Australian B-girl who became one of the most talked-about athletes of the 2024 Paris Olympics, has ditched breakdancing and signed up to personalised video platform Cameo.

She joins a roster that includes former soap stars (Neighbours star Alan Fletcher and Home and Away favourite James Stewart are both on the platform), AFL greats, models and reality TV alumni.

Raygun is charging $68 for a personalised message, which is a small price to access the B-girl who claimed Aussie hearts at the Paris Olympics.

Raygun recently joined Cameo. (Credit: Supplied)

Her controversial Olympics performance included writhing on the ground like a snake, hopping like a kangaroo and busting out the sprinkler.

Unfortunately, she scored zero points and didn’t make it past the first round, with memes and mockery following her around the globe.

Raygun performing the ‘kangaroo hop’ at Paris 2024. (Credit: Getty)

While she’s taken to Cameo for now, word is that bigger opportunities came knocking after the Olympics.

According to insiders, casting agents were working non-stop to sign the now 38-year-old to both the Australian and UK versions of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, offering her a “small fortune”.

It’s rumoured that UK producers put £200,000 on the table, while Australian executives had $250,000 on offer.

She reportedly turned both down.

“She just doesn’t get it,” an international casting producer told New Idea at the time.

Australian breaking athlete Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn was offered TV deals after her Olympics debut. (Credit: Getty)

An insider at Network Ten added, “There is no better show than I’m A Celebrity to see the ‘real you’. It would have been a really fun, safe space for Rachel to tell her story. It is disappointing she has turned down the show, as it could have been quite cathartic for her.”

Raygun’s rise to fame was a surprise even for her, with the athlete telling New Idea ahead of her Olympic debut that she never could have imagined becoming “an elite athlete representing [Australia] at the biggest games in the world” after picking up the sport in her mid-twenties.

Paris 2024 marked the first time breakdancing featured at the Olympics — and it won’t be returning for Los Angeles 2028.

