EXCLUSIVE: Meet the man making Patti Newton smile again

This time of year will always be emotional for Patti Newton, but she’s getting through it with a little help – and some hugs! – from her friends.

Last month marked four years since Patti, 80, said goodbye to her late husband, Bert, on October 30.

To mark the anniversary, Patti took to Instagram to share some precious family moments, saying, “miss you every day”.

A few days later, she posted some footage from their November 9, 1974, wedding.

In that caption, she wrote, “The start of a beautiful life with the love of my life. So lucky to have had him. Miss you every day, Alb.”

Amid the dual anniversaries and with the holidays fast approaching, Patti is keeping busy by surrounding herself with family and friends.

On November 5, New Idea spotted the star enjoying a shopping excursion in the Melbourne suburb of Camberwell, with her daughter Lauren.

Patti and her friend enjoyed their catch-up in Melbourne. (Credit: Media Mode)

Shortly after they parted ways, Patti met up with a male friend, who we’re told is a ray of sunshine in her life.

“They had a good chat,” an onlooker shares.

“Patti seemed happy to be spending time with her pal.”

The star also stepped out with daughter Lauren, too. (Credit: Media Mode).

Earlier this year, Patti told New Idea that, despite the agony of losing Bert after almost 50 years of marriage, she promised him she “wouldn’t give up” after he died. Having thrown herself back into stage work, she added, “and I haven’t”.

“Life has its ups and downs,” she told us.

“Despite everything, I feel very blessed.”

