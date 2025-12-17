David “Kochie” Koch becomes a grandfather for the 10th time!

David “Kochie” Koch has become a grandfather for the 10th time.

Advertisement

The former Sunrise star, 69, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 17, to share the happy news with his followers.

His son, AJ, and his wife, Carolina Flores, welcomed a baby girl called Valentina Rose Koch, with Kochie sharing an array of sweet snaps of the little one.

He quipped that she wasn’t named after AJ and Carolina’s favourite hot sauce, Mexican condiment Valentina, while sharing a photograph of the baby next to a bottle of the sauce.

David “Kochie” Koch has become a grandparent for the 10th time, as his son, AJ and his wife, Carolina, welcomed a daughter called Valentina. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“A big welcome to grandchild #10 Valentina Rose Koch,” he penned.

“And there is no truth to the rumour she was named after her parent’s favourite hot sauce. And so wonderful her Mexican grandparents, Pepe and Laura, are in Australia for the birth.

“Libby and I toasted the birth in Marrakech at Aussie-owned @plus61marrakech… which provided a great break from all the tagines we’ve eaten.”

AJ and Carolina welcomed their first child together, a daughter called Catalina May, in 2021.

Advertisement

Kochie and his wife, Libby, also have three other children, Brianna, Georgie and Samantha, and 10 grandchildren.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about his family.

David and his wife, Libby, raised a glass to the newborn at Plus61. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Kochie’s wife, Libby?

Kochie met his wife, Libby, when he was just 21 years old, and they have been together ever since.

Advertisement

The TV presenter described it as “love at first sight” when they first met at a friend’s party, while the feeling was mutual for Libby.

“Lib was a 20-year-old nurse. Our friend Judy decided to have a party, and that’s where we met back in 1977,” Kochie previously gushed.

While Libby said of their first meeting, “I was very interested in this tall, dark and handsome fellow.

“We started dating, and it wasn’t too long after that when we realised it was something serious.”

Advertisement

Just seven months later, the couple got engaged, and they said “I do” in an intimate ceremony at a Sydney church on January 20, 1979.

“It was such a hot day that the groomsmen had underarm sweat marks through their jackets! It was one of the funniest times we’ve had,” Kochie said.

They have remained together for more than 45 years, with Libby continuing to be Kochie’s number one supporter.

“We are both very loud and opinionated, and we do have quite a fiery relationship, but I could never do without her. We just love being with each other,” Kochie said.

Advertisement

Kochie and Libby have been married for 46 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Kochie have children?

Kochie and Libby have welcomed four children together.

They have one son, AJ, and three daughters, Georgie, Brianna and Samantha.

Their family has become much bigger in recent years, with Kochie and Libby now being grandparents to 10 grandchildren.

Advertisement

Their son, AJ, has welcomed two daughters, Catalina and Valentina, with his wife, Carolina.

Meanwhile, Kochie’s daughter, Samantha, has four children with her partner, Toby.

They share a son, Oscar, and three daughters, Lila, Matilda, and Florence May.

Advertisement

Brianna has also welcomed children with her partner, CJ Jayasinghe, and they are raising their kids in Perth.

The couple share three kids, Jax, Teddy, and Ella.

Lastly, his youngest daughter, Georgie, married her husband, Alex Merkel, in July 2022, and they welcomed their first child in October 2024.

The couple, who live in London, welcomed a baby girl called Heidi, with Kochie and Libby flying over to the UK to meet their grandchild.

Advertisement

Kochie has four children and 10 grandchildren. (Credit: Instagram)

Why did Kochie quit Sunrise?

Kochie stepped down from Sunrise after 21 years to focus on his family.

He first joined the Channel Seven breakfast show in 2002, but announced his departure in 2023.

“It’s now time to work some business hours, I reckon, and have a bit of flexibility to focus more on our very big family, our family business and frankly, my football club as well,” he said at the time.

Advertisement

“So after 20 consecutive premierships in the breakfast TV ratings game, I’m frankly finding it harder to get off the ground to take those marks and I think it’s time to bring through the next generation.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.