Bridget Brennan was recently announced as the replacement for Lisa Millar, who revealed she would be stepping down as co-host of ABC News Breakfast in July 2024.

Bridget, who joined the ABC as a cadet in 2010, will take over for Millar, who has spent five years on the couch, on August 23.

The Australian journalist has had a very widespread career since she began officially working for ABC in 2011, but has also found herself making headlines various times over the years.



As well as her incredible career, Brennan is a loving mother and loves to share insights into her private life on her Instagram.

Bridget and Joshua have been through thick and thin together. (Credit: Instagram)

WHO IS BRIDGET BRENNAN’S HUSBAND?

Bridget and her partner Joshua Lacoste got engaged in Berry, New South Wales, in November 2018. “Engaged in our favourite spot! The cows had a front-row seat. Love you so much,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.



The two later tied the knot in December 2019. Their beautiful wedding was held at The Burrows in Denver, Victoria, surrounded by family and friends.



Both Bridget and Joshua shared sweet messages on their Instagram in honour of their special day. “Thanks for marrying me @jlaco, and for separating my whites and colours for the past seven years ♥️,” Bridget penned.



“On the weekend I married my Queen @bridgeyb. What a vibe, what a crew and what a Bride 😍 thanks to everyone who made it special!” Joshua wrote just days later.

Louis was born on September 22, 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

DOES BRIDGET BRENNAN HAVE ANY CHILDREN?

The happy couple later started their family with the birth of Louis Jude on September 22, 2020. “Our little love,” Bridget wrote alongside a gorgeous photo of baby Louis.



In an appearance on the Tales From The Fourth Trimester podcast, Bridget revealed that her pregnancy was accidental, however, this was almost a blessing in disguise.



“I’d wanted to be a mum forever but I prefaced my career for the last decade and I just kept shoving it to the back of my mind,” she said.



“As I started enjoying my career more I thought ‘How would I ever balance that’ and I just really shoved it into a cupboard.”



Though the two had been discussing the idea of starting to try for a baby at the time, they were still planning to hold it off until they had moved back to Australia (the two were living in London at the time). Despite it all, Bridget was “elated” to be having a baby and the two could not be more happy as parents.

Bridget Brennan with her family. (Credit: Instagram)

Bridget and Joshua have continued to share insights into their life as a family of three. In 2021, Joshua shared a sweet family photo to commemorate Bridget’s first Mother’s Day.



“Happy first Mother’s Day bub, Louis and I are lucky to have you ❤️” he penned. The presenter did the same thing for Joshua as he celebrated his first Father’s Day.



“Happy first Dad’s day, Daddy-o!” she wrote alongside a photo of Louis and Joshua.