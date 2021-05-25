Olivia is stronger than she looks. Nine

According to Channel Nine, Olivia was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia (a hole in her primary respiratory muscle), and was told she'd never compete in sports.

All her life she has been turned down each time she tried to chase her dreams, from when she was just nine-years-old and was told she was too tall to be a gymnast, all the way to 23, when she was told she was far too old for the sport.

If anything, the hurdles she's had to go through have made her even stronger, with her tenacious nature seeing her add to an impressive list of credentials to her name, including the World Championships and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

However, Olivia faced another setback when she suffered a broken back in 2013, but luckily, she made a full recovery and was able to compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Olivia broke her back and lost her father to cancer in the same year. Nine

That same year of her injury, however, Olivia was dealt with the tragic death of her father in February 2013, as a result of cancer.

"As some know, I lost to my father to melanoma in 2013, so I’ll do my best to help make sure others don’t go through what my family did," Olivia penned on Instagram.

"To learn and grow we must push past our limits, so get ready to watch myself and a group of amazing humans get uncomfortable and fight for a good cause," she said.

Olivia is paying tribute to her father by choosing Melanoma Institute Australia as her charity to support in Celebrity Apprentice.

Olivia and Ben met while training for Ninja Warrior, and have been together ever since. Instagram

And proudly cheering her on while she battles her way in the boardroom, is Olivia's partner Ben Polson, who she met at a Ninja-training gym in 2017 after they both took part in the first season of Ninja Warrior.

The couple have been together ever since, and just recently celebrated their anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary to this beautiful woman," Ben shared on Instagram.

"When days are down it’s nice to have you there to remind me that it will be ok. When days are good it’s nice to have someone that can match my energy and share the good vibes," he said.