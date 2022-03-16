Carrie is taking a sabbatical from The Project. Ten

The 41-year-old went on to explain that she and Chris have been wanting to make the trip for a while but the "timing hasn't been right".

"We figure it's never going to be the perfect time to go," she said. "It's something we really want to do before my son starts his final years at school so we're doing term two in the UK. So I will be off for a couple of months."

Carrie also spoke about how family time dwindled after lockdown came to an end, revealing that her son Ollie missed being in each other's corners.

"We thought we would seize the moment and do it." Instagram

"We thought, gosh, he still wants to spend time with us and while he does he only has a few years left and then he will fly away so we thought we would seize the moment and do it," the presenter concluded.

Following the announcement, Carrie took to Instagram to share further details about her sabbatical, writing: "After 13 years on the The Project desk it feels a little like long-service leave.

"I’ll miss you all, but you’ll still hear me across the airwaves every afternoon on the @carrietommyshow and I’ll be back on The Project desk in a few months 💋."

Carrie has been presenting on The Project since its inception in 2009. Getty

Carrie shares two children, daughters Evie, six, and Adelaide, three, with Chris. The 41-year-old also has a son, Oliver Lange, 14, who she shares with her late husband Greg Lange, who passed of brain cancer in 2010.

The radio host has been presenting on The Project since its inception in 2009, first alongside Charlie Pickering, and now with Waleed Aly.

Other presenters include Lisa Wilkinson, Peter Helliar, Tommy Little, Hamish MacDonald, and Peter van Onselen.