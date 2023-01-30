In the wake of Carrie Bickmore’s shock break-up from partner Chris Walker, it appears some of their A-list pals are giving her the cold shoulder.
Just days after the couple of 11 years announced their split, Leigh Sales and Carrie’s former The Project co-star Peter Helliar shared social media images from an afternoon at the pub with Chris, a senior producer for the ABC.
As Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann and cricketer Adam Gilchrist joined the trio for the drink, Leigh made a point of calling Chris “a legend”.
A source tells New Idea that Carrie, 42, has been “rocked to the core” over seeing their mutual friends taking sides – and that “it’s almost like rubbing salt in the wound”.
“Sadly, in Chris and Carrie’s case, the fact they all work in the same industry means they’re bound to have buddies go one way or the other,” the source says. “But Carrie is naturally hurt.”
One person firmly in Carrie’s corner is her long-time best friend, Fifi Box.
“Fifi is really good for Carrie. She’s no-nonsense and is encouraging her to take it a day at a time and to look after herself for the sake of the kids.”
No reason has been stated for the split, but it is easy to assume that Carrie's incredibly hectic work schedule may have played a factor.
Chris previously told The Herald Sun that he found himself ''missing'' his wife given how busy she was all the time.
''Carrie works so much, particularly at the start of the week I find myself missing her and the kids quite a lot.''