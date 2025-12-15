McLeod’s Daughters star Rachael Carpani dies “unexpectedly” aged 45

Beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani has unexpectedly died at the age of 45.

The McLeod’s Daughters star had a “long battle with chronic illness” before her passing on December 7, according to her sister, Georgia.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday, 7th December,” Georgia wrote on Instagram.

“The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements.”

Rachael’s life will be honoured in a “private” funeral open to only “close family and friends” on December 19.

Rachael is best known for starring as Jodi Fountain in McLeod’s Daughters alongside the likes of Lisa Chappell and Bridie Carter.

She starred on the show from 2001 until 2009, before appearing on other shows, including Home and Away and 800 Words.

In August 2024, Rachael opened up to New Idea about her health struggles, having had a long battle with endometriosis, where endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus.

She lived with undiagnosed endometriosis for almost 13 years before she was finally diagnosed in her early 30s.

“Doctors told me, ‘This is normal. Everyone goes through this’. So, the only conclusion I could come to was that I’m weak, I’m not as strong as anyone else who has this pain,” she explained.

Rachael was best known for starring as Jodi Fountain on McLeod’s Daughters. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I very much blamed myself. I mentally beat myself up for many years.”

She was finally diagnosed with endometriosis and adenomyosis, when the uterine lining issue grows into the muscular wall of the uterus.

At the start of 2024, Rachael also had emergency surgery to remove an inflamed gallbladder.

“I have a very specific way of ignoring pain in my body than most,” she told New Idea about her health struggles.

In 2021, she was also hospitalised for abdominal pain and had to undergo surgery for the undisclosed illness.