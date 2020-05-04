The Duchess of Cornwall has been using her time in isolation to get fit and healthy. Getty

In a bid to show her worth as the future queen consort, Camilla has completely revamped her image, emerging from her time behind closed doors looking fitter, fresher and younger than she has in years.

“Camilla has lost a significant amount of weight,” nutritionist Kate Llewellyn-Waters tells New Idea. “I would estimate she has lost 10kg. Also, her skin is glowing.

"I suspect she has followed a form of caloric restriction such as intermittent fasting, and concentrated on ensuring her diet is nutrient dense and packed with antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory foods, while limiting refined sugar.”

Camilla has worked hard to ensure that she is in the best possible physical condition to rule the country.

“I do a bit of Pilates and a lot of walking which I love,” she revealed in an interview last week, adding she’d started taking ballet classes with friends 18 months ago.

“I got a group of ancient friends together,” she said.

“I’m very, very much a beginner and probably will always remain a beginner, but I do feel after a year, or 18 months, of doing it that maybe I’ve improved a tiny bit. “

For years, Camilla fought a losing battle with the public, who were determined to measure her against the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Royals expert Christopher Wilson tells New Idea that, “Camilla had a tremendously difficult start. The fact she survived the early insults and snubs says everything about her strength of character.”

But regardless of Diana’s public popularity, Christopher adds that over time, Camilla won the approval of the monarchy, and has remained in favour ever since.

“The Queen has come to realise she would make a much better consort for Charles than Diana ever could have done.”

Royals expert Penny Junor agrees, adding that Camilla’s strength lies in her reluctance to steal Charles’ glory.

“The problem with Diana, she was almost in competition with Charles – and she was winning the battle,” Penny says. “Camilla is not at all. She will be the strength behind the crown when Charles becomes king.”

With the Queen, who recently turned 94, self-isolating due to her high-risk age, and Charles and Camilla quarantining throughout March and also in the high-risk age group, Prince William and his wife, Kate, have stepped up as the new face of the royal family.

A royal insider reveals, however, that Camilla was far from pleased with her stepson and stepdaughter-in-law for taking over roles that were not rightfully theirs.

“Camilla is not going down without a fight. She’s told Kate she will do whatever it takes to get the crown,” the insider spills. “Kate insisted it was out of her hands.

“Camilla was seething and accused her of the ‘ultimate betrayal’ and going behind

her back to steal the throne.”

It is understood Charles has since had a series of talks with his mother to express Camilla’s concerns.

“While he knows how much Camilla wants the chance to prove herself as queen, he also understands his mother’s request and how allowing Kate and William to reign will not only reinstate public confidence but it will also ensure the future of the monarchy at such a crucial time,” the source adds.

