Brad and Jen separated in 2005 after a five-year marriage, when he reportedly fell in love with Angelina Jolie, while filming Mr and Mrs Smith.

Rumours of Pitt and Aniston rekindling their romance have since surfaced.

A recent report says the pair have put their bad blood behind them, with the Hollywood hunk has reportedly “apologising” to Jen for all the “mistakes” in their marriage.

A source close to the pair reportedly told Entertainment Tonight Brad and Jen have most definitely moved on from their issues of the past and are enjoying being friends.

"Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together," the source said.

"Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He has apologised to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship.

“He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on," the source said.