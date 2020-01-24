Home
Brad Pitt has set the record straight on whether he is indeed on dating app, Tinder. The Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood star poked fun at being on the hunt for a new partner on the dating app during his speech at the 2020 SAG Awards.
“I’m gonna add this to my Tinder profile” said Pitt as he accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor in the Quentin Tarantino flick.
“No, I’m not on it,” he later revealed at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Wednesday, where he bagged the Maltin Modern Master Award. “I’m not even sure how it works. I just thought it was funny to say,” the 56-year-old added.
Brad also made headlines after he took a swipe
at ex-wife Angelina Jolie during his acceptance speech.
“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch,” he said,
as ex-wife Jennifer Aniston gazed at him adoringly from the audience.
Brad and Jen separated in 2005 after a five-year marriage, when he reportedly fell in love with Angelina Jolie, while filming Mr and Mrs Smith.
Rumours of Pitt and Aniston rekindling their romance have since surfaced.
A recent report says the pair have put their bad blood behind them, with the Hollywood hunk has reportedly “apologising” to Jen for all the “mistakes” in their marriage.
A source close to the pair reportedly told
Entertainment Tonight Brad and Jen have most definitely moved on from their issues of the past and are enjoying being friends.
"Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together," the source said.
"Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He has apologised to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship.
“He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on," the source said.