Adam Saunders played Blue Water High's resident heartthrob Heath during season one in 2005. Supplied

In many of the photos, Adam can be seen rocking bleached hair and tattoos – worlds away from Heath’s clean-cut look.

Speaking to Buzzfeed in 2019, the actor said he “feels like I’ve aged a lot” as he spilled on what it was like to be part of such an iconic Aussie television series, revealing that he was surprised Blue Water High took off as much as it did.

“We never expected Blue Water High to become part of people’s upbringing. It was kind of like a job, got the show, went and shot for six months and that was it,” he said.

“I guess because I was older and out of school, I didn’t really know anybody that was watching so I didn’t really know if it was being watched or what the deal was.”

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Adam said "I feel like I've aged a lot" more than a decade after his wrapped up his stint on the show (Adam pictured in 2021) Instagram

Adam admitted that it wasn't until years later when people were approaching him after recognising him from the series, that he realised the show had become a cornerstone of Australian pop culture.

And despite his teen heartthrob status, Adam said he had no idea the extent of Australians who had crushes on him.

“I was never aware that Heath would become 'thirst trap status'. Is that how you say that? I don’t even know what that means, I’m too old,” he laughed.

“In my mind he was just this skinny little runt with too much confidence so no, I did not think that 15-year-olds would be getting hot and heavy for Heath."

"I was never aware that Heath would become 'thirst trap status'" Adam spilled. Instagram

In 2016, Adam also reflected on his Blue Water High days during an interview with Vice.

"Every now and then there will be an article on Facebook about shows from the early 2000s, which always feels strange because it's not like it affects me day to day," he said.

"I started with Blue Water High when I'd just turned 18. I'd finished school and that was my first big acting role. I was still getting to know myself."