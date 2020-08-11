Bindi added that she was announcing the little bundle of joy on the way because she couldn't wait to share the news with her fans.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued.

"We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Newly married Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin are expecting their first child together. Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Bindi's mum Terri added: "This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud."

Rumours have been swirling about Bindi and Chandler’s plans to start a family ever since they tied the knot earlier this year.

Bindi and Chandler married at Australia Zoo on March 25, just hours before government restrictions were put in place due to the coronavirus crisis that limited the number of guests allowed to attend the ceremony.

Many friends and family members were unable to attend due to the pandemic, but the couple lit a candle in honour of Bindi's late father Steve on the day.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in March. Instagram

"I think it's really special that he's always with us and he walks beside us with everything that we do," a tearful Bindi said at the wedding, with her new husband adding that in a way, Steve brought the two together.

"He was my hero growing up and it means the world that he's always here with us," Chandler said.

Bindi and Chandler have been together since falling in love after they met at Australia Zoo in 2003 when the wakeboarder was taking a tour when Bindi was the tour guide.

The Irwin family are said to be excited about the news of a new family member. Instagram

Just weeks ago, New Idea reported on the growing speculation that Bindi was pregnant.

“As more and more staff come back into the zoo for reopening, they’ve noticed something’s very different about Bindi,” the source told New Idea exclusively.

“She tends to stand back, and behind Chandler or her mum, and she’s wearing much looser khaki shirts. It’s spreading like wildfire that she could be pregnant. There will be a huge celebration at the zoo if she is – Terri must be bursting at the seams to tell people.”

Terri, 55, is reportedly beaming with pride and has been waiting for news she was to become a grandmother ever since the couple married.

And, as previously reported by New Idea, sources say once Terri fulfils the role of a doting grandparent, she’ll be more than happy to step back from the zoo and hand over the reins to Bindi and Chandler.

Bindi and Chandler fell in love after meeting at Australia Zoo in 2003. Instagram

It’s not just Terri who is ecstatic at the prospect of a new family member – former wakeboarder Chandler’s family back home in the US are also keen for Bindi to fall pregnant.

A separate source close to Chandler’s family in Florida, says: “Chandler’s family’s taking bets on how soon they’ll get pregnant, if they aren’t already. Every time he calls [his mum] her heart skips a beat hoping he’s about to reveal the big news, but he just laughs and tells her it won’t be long now.

“It’s fair to say the baby will have the most doting grandparents in the world.”