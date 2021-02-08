Bindi has opened up about how she and Chandler will be introducing their little one to her late dad Steve. Instagram

Speaking to ET, Bindi opened up about what Steve would have been like as a grandfather.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa." Bindi said. "Yeah, he really would've been. I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect.

"But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of those documentaries. It's really special."

Bindi announced she was expecting back in August, 2020. Since then, she and Chandler have been keeping fans updated with adorable "bumpdates". Instagram

Steve Irwin tragically passed away on September 4th, 2006 from a shocking stingray attack. Since then, Bindi has opened up about her true feelings towards the underwater creature.

Speaking to the late US talk show Larry King back in 2018, the now 22-year-old confessed she holds no bitterness towards the animal and that it was merely a "crazy accident".

"Stingrays are really beautiful animals. Dad loved them, we love them and they are important to our environment. And I know dad would be the first person to say 'I love stingrays.'"

Last month, Bindi and Chandler recreated Steve and Terri's iconic maternity shoot. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler announced they were expecting back in August 2020.

Since then, the young couple have been delighting fans with bump updates, sneak peeks into their jungle-themed nursery and iconic maternity shoot recreations.

That's right, last month the young couple shared an adorable snap of Chandler kissing Bindi's baby bump, just as Steve and Bindi kissed Terri's bump back when she was pregnant with Robert Irwin. Yet another way the young wildlife warriors are keeping Steve's legacy alive.