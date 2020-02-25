RELATED: Beyonce opens up about the horrifying moment that forced her to undergo an emergency C-section for twins Sir and Rumi

Who Is Beyonce?

Beyonce is a singer, actress, and one of the most in-demand artists in the showbiz industry today. She first rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of Destiny’s Child but later found major success as a solo artist. Her past hits include “Crazy in Love”, “If I Were a Boy”, and “Single Ladies”.

2019 was an especially good year for the famous entertainer. Earlier this year, Homecoming, a Netflix documentary about Beyonce’s much-celebrated 2018 Coachella set was released – the first of three projects that Beyonce and the streaming service are set to produce.

Also this year, Beyonce voiced Nala in the live-action version of The Lion King, which was released only a few months after Homecoming. She also produced the film’s companion album entitled The Lion King: The Gift.

Fast Facts

Who is Beyonce’s husband? Beyonce is married to rapper and singer Jay-Z.

What is Beyonce’s weight? Approximately 175 pounds, or 80kgs.

Does Beyonce have any children? Yes, she has three: eldest Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyonce’s Body: Transformation & Plan

Beyonce’s body has gone through a lot of changes over her 20+ years in the business. From slim and sexy in the late ‘90s to big and beautiful in 2019, Beyonce has learned to embrace her natural curves while still showing the same skill and stamina that she had in her younger years.

Here’s a ‘before and after’ – Beyonce in 1998 and Beyonce today:

Getty

Beyonce’s Diet

Beyonce has been relatively honest about her weight loss journey. She admitted in her early twenties that she subsisted on a diet of cucumber and tomato slices to maintain the slim figure that was en vogue at the time.

The “Drunk in Love” singer is known to prefer plant-based diets. She is still a huge fan of chocolate and she regularly indulges her sweet tooth.

Beyonce’s Coachella Diet

After Beyonce gave birth to her twins in 2017, she weighed a whopping 218 pounds. To lose weight for her Coachella performance in April 2018, the entertainer followed a 22-day diet (or ‘Herculean diet’) that was specially designed by her friend and trainer Marco Borges to help his clients lose large amounts of weight in a short period of time and promote healthier eating habits long-term.

For 44 days, Beyonce was on a strict vegan diet with no carbs, sugars, milk, eggs, or alcohol. She ate lots of salads, vegetable soups, and protein smoothies to shed pounds and get into shape for her demanding two-hour set. And the diet worked – Beyonce was able to fit into her old costume and reach her weight goals.

Here are some of the dishes that Borges’ 22-Day Nutrition program has given the green light to:

Breakfast: Vanilla chia pudding with berries

Lunch: Cabbage slaw with green apples and sweet potato

Snack: Hummus with vegetables

Dinner: Beans and quinoa, dark chocolate

Beyonce’s Workout Routine

While prepping for Coachella, Beyonce spent a lot of her time learning choreography and rehearsing her performance. She also likes to hit the gym, lift weights to music, and incorporate ‘mini-workouts’ into her daily life. Cardio and yoga are both important – the former for endurance and stamina, the latter for flexibility and strength.

Is Beyonce’s Diet Safe, And Should You Try It?

Although Beyonce’s diet and workout routines are undeniably effective, experts warn that following Beyonce’s strict food plan and intensive exercise regimen may not be the healthiest approach to weight loss.

In fact, cutting out entire food groups (like carbs or protein) could lower your energy levels and make you more prone to sickness or injury. Even Beyonce herself had this to say about her road to Coachella: “I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could. And I learned a very valuable lesson: I will never, never push myself that far again.”

Instead of focusing on ‘foods to avoid’ or going on 22-day crash diets to lose weight, you can add more veggies into your diet and eliminate junk/processed food. Not only is this healthier, but it’s also much more sustainable too.

Flawless

Beyonce is not afraid to embrace her natural beauty, but she still makes the effort to look her best. Her diet and workout routine are tailored to help her meet her body and performance goals – just be careful when adopting the program for yourself!

