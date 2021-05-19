The post in question seems like any other until you read the caption. Instagram

Naturally the internet had a meltdown guessing that Bella was pregnant, mostly thanks to her use of the phrase “baby blues” which is another term for postpartum depression.

"Are you having a baby??" one questioned.

"Yeah huge congratulations @willstokoe and @bellavarelis gonna be the hottest baby ever," remarked another.

But alas, Bella baited us all, revealing her “big change” via her Instagram stories – two pink streaks through the front of her hair.

Ta-da! Instagram

Gossip page So Dramatic! shared the clip to their social media page and it was met serious frustration and eye rolling from fellow celebs. And, honestly we don’t blame them.

“I need a Valium,” Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer commented.

“I can’t stand this. And I try to like everyone but seriously. Why do people follow this sh-t,” Farmer Wants A Wife’s Liz Jelley chimed in.

“People are dying Kim,” Clementine Ford wrote before adding: “Seriously though, this is how you would script a skit with an influencer.”

Meanwhile fellow Bachie alumn, Todd King simply shared the downward chart emoji: “📉.”