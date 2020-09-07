The Bachelor women were "fed up" with Locky's diva behaviour Matrix and Channel Ten

“He thought the girls were annoying because they kept interrupting him and jumping in to have a chat,” the source says. “He kept complaining and couldn’t handle it!”

Apparently, Locky became so overwhelmed with being the centre of attention that he ended up storming off set on multiple occasions.

“He had a huge tantrum after one of the girls interrupted his chat with Irena and yelled at producers to ‘get them all away from me!’ and walked out from the cocktail party,” the source dishes. “He was gone for over an hour while he calmed down. When he returned, he acted as if nothing had happened.”

Apparently, Locky came under fire from the other women because he wasn’t dividing up his time fairly and would spend lots of time with some and barely any time with others.

“He didn’t care about being fair, or the feelings of the other women, Locky only does what Locky wants to do,” the source claims.

“He openly said he couldn’t be bothered pretending to be nice to girls he wasn’t interested in. You could tell it was painful for him to spend time with girls he didn’t like. He had no patience for them.”

The women reportedly became so “fed up” with the situation, they took matters into their own hands and formed a queue amongst themselves to determine who would speak to Locky next.

However, Locky ignored the order and would continue to speak to whoever he felt like.

“There was a running joke among the girls that he was treating them like a ‘Spotify playlist’ and instead of letting the playlist play out, he just pressed shuffle and had no order for who he spoke to or for how long he spent with them. He wasn’t fair with dividing his time among the women, he didn’t even try!”

It wasn’t the only time Locky behaved like a diva on-set and according to the insider, he had a very specific list of demands.

“He would get upset over the smallest things and blow up at producers,” a source says. “For example, he would only drink a special type of gin for his gin and tonic drink and if it wasn’t always topped up with fresh ice, he would lose it.”

According to another source, Locky was not eager to cooperate with production and made their jobs very difficult.

“He was a total headache for the producers and couldn’t follow basic instructions or do anything he didn’t want to do. He was a total brat!” a source dishes.

“He was having constant meltdowns and yelling at production. Extremely rude to producers, especially the female ones.”

