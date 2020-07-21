Bachelor in Paradise's Jamie Doran has hit back after brutally rejecting Brittney Weldon last week. Channel Ten

“For those of you coming at me in my DMs regarding Brittney: I’d like to address a few things,” Jamie wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Stories.

“I love & think the world of that woman. Everyone’s heart (including mine) broke when we saw what happened to her last year [with Ivan].

“That wasn’t going to happen again on my watch. Brittney deserves truth. I have her back in Paradise more than anyone & more than any of you will ever know, so before you judge, please realise there is more than you see on film.

“Enjoy the rollercoaster over the next few weeks & just be certain that I have Brittney’s best interests at heart. I always have & I always will.”

In her heartbreaking piece-to-camera, Brittney candidly shared her pain.

“It's not even about Paradise. It's just about love in general. I've never been past the first date in so long, like, I don't know what it feels like for someone to like me,” she said.

“I feel like I could give so much. Everyone deserves love, but then it's just like me in the corner again, alone.

“It's day two and I feel like a fool. But I just feel like I'm doing this for the third time and still I've got nothing,” she said.

Brittney also appeared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise where she shared an ill-fated romance with Ivan Krslovic, who then lied to her and pursued Tenille Favios behind Brittney’s back.

