Run, don’t walk: Bakers Delight is giving away 150,000 free Hot Cross Buns

Baker’s Delight is taking National Hot Cross Bun Day to another level by giving away 150,000 hot cross buns for free!

Advertisement

That means you can celebrate on March 13 by going to one of more than 500 bakeries across Australia.

Picking up after a successful launch last year, Bakers’ Delight is determined for Aussies to enjoy the beloved hot cross bun.

“Last year’s National Hot Cross Bun Day exceeded all our expectations,” Bakers Delight’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jodi Murray-Freedman, said.

We had queues out the door before opening, and the energy was incredible.”

Advertisement

This Bakers’ Delight giveaway is the perfect way to get into the Easter spirit. (Credit: Bakers Delight)

“It’s become a highlight for our customers and our team – a proper celebration of the Easter season and a chance to share what we do best with the community.

“We’re expecting even bigger crowds this year.”

All you have to do is be one of the first 300 customers at each bakery to grab your free Choc Chip, or Apple and Cinnamon Hot Cross Bun.

Advertisement

No purchase is required!

The free giveaway comes at an incredibly busy time for the bakery chain.

The first quarter of the year is the busiest time for the Bakers’ Delight. (Credit: Bakers Delight)

Each year, the bakery chain produces around 18 million freshly baked hot cross buns, with more than 4.2 million made during Easter Week alone.

Advertisement

To meet demand, Bakers Delight will use approximately 66 tonnes of chocolate chips for their Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns, and 27 tonnes of Pink Lady apples for their Apple & Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns.

That’s the equivalent of roughly 173, 342 apples!

Not only that, but the chain will use 105 tonnes of sultanas and 75 tonnes of currants for their Traditional Hot Cross Buns.

For more information about which bakeries are participating, head to bakersdelight.com.au. The giveaway will take place between regular trading hours.

Advertisement





Want the latest food content? Hungry for inspiration? Sign up to the New Idea Food newsletter for the latest quick, easy, and delicious recipes plus clever cooking hacks. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use