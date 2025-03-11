Bakers Delight launches National Hot Cross Bun Day with free buns!

Australia’s love for hot cross buns cannot be denied, so much so that Bakers Delight has decided to declare Thursday, 13th March as National Hot Cross Bun Day.

The iconic bakery has been dolling out the delicious buns for more than 40 years. It will also be launching a new flavour and giving away 150,000 hot cross buns around Australia to celebrate.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The new flavour is for a limited time (Credit: Supplied)

Limited edition hot cross bun flavour

What’s a new National Hot Cross Buns Day without a new flavour to celebrate? Bakers Delight has announced its new limited-edition Raspberry and White Choc Hot Cross Buns which will be available on the day.

They will be made with real raspberries, raspberry-infused cranberries and white chocolate chips. Tasty!

The limited-edition flavour is available until 19th March 2025.

How to score free hot cross buns

Your friendly local Bakers Delight will be taking part in National Hot Cross Bun Day by helping give away 150,000 of the new limited edition Raspberry and White Choc Hot Cross Buns.

The first 300 customers to visit each Bakers Delight store can get their hands on one.

You can find your local bakery on the Bakers Delight website here.

Run, don’t walk! They are only available for the first 300 customers at each bakery. (Credit: Supplied)

How do you prefer your buns?

It turns out this is quite a point of contention! Bakers Delight did some digging and found that the majority of people (56 per cent) prefer to eat their hot cross buns fresh, while 44 per cent prefer to have theirs toasted.

Only 20 per cent of people enjoyed their hot cross buns with butter.

As for fruit versus no fruit, fruit comes out on top, with 71 per cent of people preferring the classic fruit hot cross bun variety.

