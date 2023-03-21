Ben delivered a unique rock performance each week. Channel Seven/Instagram

How are you feeling after last night, Ben?

It's a long process but I'm feeling fine. I feel happy.

Are you satisfied with your Idol journey?

I'm very satisfied with my Idol journey. I'm very honoured to be singing with such a great group of contestants throughout the whole show. It's been amazing that Australia has been supporting me and kept me in the competition for so long.

During this season, we haven't really seen a contestant with a style like you. How did you feel about having this individual edge throughout the competition?

I always like having a unique edge. And I think I pride myself on being different so I really enjoyed that. I enjoyed being exciting every week and being a contestant that's like 'Oh, what's he going to do this week?', that type of thing. So, it was very exciting to me.

Is there a key lesson that you've taken away from the show?

For me, it's just to have the confidence to just do it and not wait for anything to give me that kind of validation. To go out and just do it, I think Australia has appreciated that.

"Have the confidence to just do it." Channel Seven/Instagram

Is there anything you would have done differently or are you satisfied with the choices you've made?

Sometimes it's all 'go, go, go, go, go' and that's what happened sometimes on the show. There were lots of aspects to it.

They were massive days of filming and everything and I think sometimes it was just to take a moment to sort of appreciate that because a lot of times it's sort of stressful to think you could be going home this week.

I think anybody that goes on this show should just take a moment to think about how many people are behind you and how many people want success for you because everybody on the show wants success for you. Everybody is behind you and they're doing everything they can to try and portray you the best way.

Speaking of the people on the show, how did you get along with the other contestants? Was there anyone you particularly connected with?

Everyone is amazing and it didn't really feel like a competition when you're performing with them. I really love Royston, living in Queensland myself. I think that he's done amazing.

Josh is incredibly funny and just a really down to earth guy. And you know, even Amali and Phoebe are so mature and have such amazing developed voices at just 15 and 16. And Anya is really amazing too, really funny.

I think for us it was just like having a laugh, not taking it too seriously, and having fun. Everyone was so unique which was amazing and nobody is really fitting into a mould, they've all got their own styles which is so great to see.

WATCH: Kyle Sandilands is absent from Australian Idol filming. Article continues after video.

Seeing as you've developed these really lovely relationships with the contestants, how about the judges? Was there any one you felt particularly connected to?

Every performance, I was looking to make Harry Connick Jr. smile because sometimes during the competition he can be very stoic and it's very hard to read him but I feel when he cracks that sort of smile, I feel like I'm in the right and I know I'm doing well.

And Amy Shark has given such great advice to keep going and just keep being me.

Meghan Trainor is just so lovely. Like on camera off camera all the time. She's just such a sweet person.

And I think that I'm growing on Kyle. It seems he likes me.