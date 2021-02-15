Jye Edmur has aspirations of his own. Left: Getty, Right: Supplied

Jye Edmur | Parents: Larry & Sylvie Edmur

Forget the small screen – Jye Emdur, son of The Morning Show presenter Larry Emdur and his wife Sylvie, has aspirations of his own!

The 25-year-old once worked as a model and a DJ, but has now turned his hand to the property market. For three years, Jye has made a name for himself selling some of Sydney’s most lavish homes. He currently works for Ray White in Double Bay.

Liana Cornell already has an impressive resume Left: Supplied, Right: Instagram

Liana Cornell | Parents: John Cornell & Delvene Delaney

Acting was always in the genes for Liana Cornell, 30, who is the daughter of not one, but two Aussie TV icons – actress Delvene Delaney, and director and presenter John ‘Strop’ Cornell.

Since graduating from the prestigious acting school NIDA in 2012, Liana has steadily built up her own impressive acting resume, including roles in high-profile Australian TV shows like Wolf Creek, House of Hancock, Schapelle and Love Child. Liana is also well regarded for her theatre work and has even performed at the Sydney Opera House.

In addition to having TV stars for parents, the Britannia actress is also the goddaughter of Crocodile Dundee star, Paul Hogan.

Ava WIillow Stefanovic dreams of being a model. Left: Getty, Right: Instagram

Ava Willow Stefanovic | Parents: Karl Stefanvoic & Cassandra Thorburn

While Karl and his second wife, Jasmine, have 9-month-old Harper on their hands, New Idea hears a lack of sleep and dirty nappies has nothing on raising a 15-year-old.

Indeed, Karl’s eldest daughter, Ava – who he shares with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn – recently raised eyebrows when she posted a photo on Instagram sticking up her middle finger.

“Her mum is a stickler for manners and detests bad behaviour ... this is a shock,” says a pal. “Cass wouldn’t be liking anything posted that could be deemed rude!”

According to the insider, Karl and Jasmine have a more relaxed approach with the teenager.

“In stark contrast, Jasmine tries to be the uber-cool stepmum,” the source maintains, insisting the designer encouraged Ava to go by her middle name, Willow, in keeping with her modelling aspirations.

“Karl has no issue being the fun dad, being on TikTok and even dressing up in her clothes for some fun,” the source explains.

The cricket legend's kids have made names for themselves. Left: Getty, Right: Instagram

Jackson and Brooke Warne | Parents: Shane Warne & Simone Callahan

They grew up as the kids of the ‘King of Spin’ and Yogi Simone Callahan, but Jackson, 21, and Brooke Warne, 23, are fast emerging as standalone stars.

Poker player Jackson appeared on reality show SAS Australia, where he grabbed headlines due to his unassuming personality. Meanwhile, his sister Brooke has been making a name for herself on Melbourne’s social scene.

Brooke and Jackson, who share a 19-year-old sister, Summer, previously admitted to a difficult upbringing. ”There were definitely some things, when I was younger, that I just couldn’t do because our family was in the spotlight,” Jackson confessed.

Brendan Fevola is quickly having to share the spotlight with his daughter Mia. Left: Getty, Right: Instagram

Mia Fevola | Parents: Brendan Fevola & Alex Fevola

Former AFL great turned radio presenter Brendan is fast having to share the spotlight with his stunning 21-year-old daughter, Mia, who he shares with wife, Alex. With 134,000 followers on Instagram, Mia also boasts her own fashion label, Mallt Collective, which specialises in active wear.

These guys are pretty sweet! Supplied

Joe and Jesse Sweet | Parents: Gary Sweet & Johanna Griggs

The sons of former couple, TV star Gary Sweet and Olympian turned presenter Johanna Griggs, are now all grown up! Although they both keep relatively low public profiles, their proud mum often shares updates about her sons on her own social media accounts.

Younger son Joe, 24, is a father of a boy named Jax, whom doting grandma Joh regularly shares pics of on Instagram. Meanwhile, eldest son Jesse, 25, has followed in the family’s television footsteps and has spent the past few years working as a Channel Seven sports journalist.

