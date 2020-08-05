Alex fell pregnant with her son Elijah when she was in her late teens. Instagram

At the time she fell pregnant, Alex was just 18-years-old whilst Elijah's dad Joel was 23.

The couple continue to co-parent despite ending their relationship and even went on holiday to Bali together at the end of 2019.

The 2016 Bachelor winner and 2019 Bachelor in Paradise contestant shared a photo of the father and son duo remarking how "proud" she is of their family unit.

"When I went away to Europe recently, a friend of mine had both of his parents there who had been separated for years. Their relationship inspired me and got me thinking of how much I would love the very same thing for Elijah. Here we are," she captioned the snap, adding: "Beyond proud of this, where we are and where we are going as parents."

Alex and Richie Strahan fell for one another on the fourth season of The Bachelor and dated for a year after the show.

She then appeared on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise where she came face-to-face with her ex and Alex later revealed that producers tricked her into coming on the show.

"They actually told me that Richie declined three times. But, apparently, 48 hours before flying out to Fiji he [changed his mind]," she told 90.9 Sea FM’s Heather, Dan and Ben in April last year.

"It is disappointing and I can only trust that it was a 48-hour turnaround. But I suppose at the end of the day they’re trying to make a TV show."

Alex then had a romance with Bill Goldsmith, who starred on Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette but confessed things didn't work out post Paradise.

“We came back from Paradise and it was good for three weeks and then he told me he didn't love me and I suppose we couldn't be together...,” she revealed at the 2019 finale.

“He just became really distant. The Bill I knew in Paradise isn’t the Bill knew outside of Paradise,” she continued.



“I don’t wanna speak about him when he’s not here. I don’t wanna go into anything when he’s not here to defend himself”.